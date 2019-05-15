Kylie Jenner has had one busy week.

In the last week, the 21-year-old fashion and beauty mogul has revealed her skin-care brand, called Kylie Skin, and filed a trademark for a baby line. Now, Jenner is gearing up to enter hair care.

According to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, Jenner filed trademarks for “Kylie Hair” and “Kylie Hair by Kylie Jenner,” on May 10, just one day after filing the trademarks for her baby line. Both trademarks were filed for hair-care products, such as “hair brushes, electrically heated hair brushes, hair combs, hair dryers, curling irons, shampoos, conditioners, hair-care preparations, hair masks, dry shampoo and hair dye,” among others.

Jenner’s beauty line, Kylie Cosmetics, has been a formidable force in the beauty industry since its launch in 2015. WWD Beauty Inc reported the brand had $360 million in sales in 2018, up 9 percent from the previous year. According to industry sources, the brand is in talks with potential buyers and investors. Jenner is also dabbling in fragrances, collaborating with sister Kim Kardashian for her KKW Fragrance brand on an upcoming scent.

While Jenner’s signature pout helped spur the success behind her cosmetics line, she is also known for her regularly changing hairstyles, particularly her colorful wigs in shades of purple, blue and pink.

Now that she’s set to tackle makeup, skin care and hair care, only time will tell where Jenner takes her budding empire next.

Read more here:

Kendall Jenner Is Launching a Beauty Line of Her Own

Kourtney Kardashian Launches Lifestyle Web Site Poosh

Kylie Jenner Reveals Skin Care Brand on Instagram

WATCH: Met Gala 2019 Fashion Review With Sasha Velour