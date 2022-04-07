×
Everything to Know About Kendall Jenner’s Collaboration With Kylie Cosmetics

The collaboration marks the second time the sisters worked together on a makeup collection.

Kylie Jenner, left, and Kendall Jenner
Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner at the 2019 Met Gala. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Kendall Jenner’s latest collection with Kylie Cosmetics is here.

The collaboration, which is available now, marks the second time Jenner has worked with her sister Kylie Jenner on a makeup collection, with their first collaboration launching in 2020.

The Kendall by Kylie Cosmetics collection features a pressed powder palette, blush and cheek highlighter quad, lip crayon set and lip gloss. The product prices range from $16 to $49 and are available to shop on the official Kylie Cosmetics e-commerce site. The entire limited-edition collection is also clean, vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free and gluten-free.

“Our goal for this collection was to create seasonal products that were inspired by [Kendall’s] classic makeup looks; [she] loves a natural-looking smokey eye and has been wearing a bold, defined lip,” Kylie Jenner said in a statement.

Kendall by Kylie Cosmetics
A closer look at the Kendall by Kylie Cosmetics collection. Courtesy of Kylie Cosmetics

She continued, “To create that look, we launched our new lip product, the Lip Crayon Set where a simple swipe effortlessly enhances your color, and the product’s precision means it can double as a lip liner to really achieve that defined look.”

The sisters first teased the collaboration in March, posting pictures from their floral, lavender-themed photo shoot together on Instagram.

“Feeling so blessed and excited to work on yet another makeup collaboration with my sister @kendalljenner,” the Kylie Cosmetics mogul wrote in her caption. “Our first collection together is still one of my favorites, but wow, I can’t wait for you guys to see what we have for you this time 😍💐”

“I’ve always had a passion for beauty, and especially love products that I can use for a more natural look,” Kendall Jenner said in a statement. “Together, Kylie and I created an amazing collection filled with my go-to products.”

Kendall by Kylie Cosmetics
A closer look at the Kendall by Kylie Cosmetics collection. Courtesy of Kylie Cosmetics

