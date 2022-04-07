Everything to Know About Kendall Jenner’s Collaboration With Kylie Cosmetics

Kendall Jenner’s latest collection with Kylie Cosmetics is here.

The collaboration, which is available now, marks the second time Jenner has worked with her sister Kylie Jenner on a makeup collection, with their first collaboration launching in 2020.

The Kendall by Kylie Cosmetics collection features a pressed powder palette, blush and cheek highlighter quad, lip crayon set and lip gloss. The product prices range from $16 to $49 and are available to shop on the official Kylie Cosmetics e-commerce site. The entire limited-edition collection is also clean, vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free and gluten-free.

“Our goal for this collection was to create seasonal products that were inspired by [Kendall’s] classic makeup looks; [she] loves a natural-looking smokey eye and has been wearing a bold, defined lip,” Kylie Jenner said in a statement.

A closer look at the Kendall by Kylie Cosmetics collection. Courtesy of Kylie Cosmetics

She continued, “To create that look, we launched our new lip product, the Lip Crayon Set where a simple swipe effortlessly enhances your color, and the product’s precision means it can double as a lip liner to really achieve that defined look.”

The sisters first teased the collaboration in March, posting pictures from their floral, lavender-themed photo shoot together on Instagram.

“Feeling so blessed and excited to work on yet another makeup collaboration with my sister @kendalljenner,” the Kylie Cosmetics mogul wrote in her caption. “Our first collection together is still one of my favorites, but wow, I can’t wait for you guys to see what we have for you this time 😍💐”

“I’ve always had a passion for beauty, and especially love products that I can use for a more natural look,” Kendall Jenner said in a statement. “Together, Kylie and I created an amazing collection filled with my go-to products.”

A closer look at the Kendall by Kylie Cosmetics collection. Courtesy of Kylie Cosmetics

