Kylie Jenner is adding a new business to her portfolio, this time inspired by her latest meme.

The 22-year-old Kylie Cosmetics beauty mogul filed a trademark for “Riiise and Shiiine” on Oct. 17 for fashion offerings such as “coats, dresses, footwear, gloves, headbands, jackets, loungewear and undergarments,” among others, according to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

The trademark is inspired by a meme of Jenner taken from a YouTube video she posted on Oct. 10 giving a tour of her Kylie Cosmetics office. In the video, Jenner takes viewers into daughter Stormi Webster’s nursery and wakes up the toddler by singing the phrase “rise and shine.”

This short clip has thrown social media into a frenzy, launching a number of memes and videos re-creating the clip that poke fun at Jenner. Jenner herself joined in on the fun and posted a meme on her Instagram account of her face superimposed on a sun with the caption, “no caption needed.”

Jenner is also leveraging the meme for her Kylie Jenner merchandise shop, launching two hoodies designed with the phrase “Riiise and Shiiine” and a picture of her face as a sun.

She also reposted a “Riiise and Shiiine”-inspired makeup tutorial on her cosmetics brand’s Instagram account, leading some to speculate if she will now release a makeup collection inspired by the meme.

