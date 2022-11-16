Kylie Jenner Sparkles in Dramatic Spiked Diamond Headpiece for Thierry Mugler: Couturissime Brooklyn Museum Exhibition Opening

Kylie Jenner arrived at the opening-night soirée for the Brooklyn Museum’s Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibition on Tuesday wearing a formfitting black dress and bejeweled headpiece.

To celebrate the exhibit, Jenner wore a vintage Mugler black evening dress with a corset bodice and a skirt with a sparkling feather-trim bottom. She coordinated the dress with a pair of black feather-trim opera gloves.

Her most statement-making piece was the diamond-embellished headpiece that extended beyond her hair’s updo and cascaded down past her ears. The headpiece had a large, single diamond at the center of her brow line and large diamond spikes extending from the single diamond.

Kylie Jenner arrives at the opening of the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum on Nov. 15. AFP via Getty Images

Mugler’s creative director Casey Cadwallader accompanied Jenner on the red carpet. Cadwallader opted for an understated look of a white T-shirt, black blazer and wide-legged black pants.

For makeup, Jenner worked with Ariel Tejada to create an evening-ready look, including nude lipstick and lip liner, contour, heavy mascara, wingtip eyeliner and a touch of dark eye shadow. For hair, she worked with Jesus Guerrero to create a beehive-style bun that her diamond headpiece could easily fit around.

Kylie Jenner and Casey Cadwallader at the opening of the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum on Nov. 15. AFP via Getty Images

Jenner has proven a big fan of Mugler lately. At the CFDA Fashion Awards last week, the reality star and Kylie Cosmetics entrepreneur sported a black Mugler dress with a sheer pleated bodice.

Thierry Mugler: Couturissime is the first retrospective to explore the world of French fashion designer Thierry Mugler. The exhibition features more than 100 outfits ranging from haute couture pieces to stage costumes. The exhibit runs from Nov. 18 to May 7, 2023. It is curated by Thierry-Maxime Loriot, guest curator of the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts.