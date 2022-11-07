Kylie Jenner Goes Sheer in Textural Mugler Dress at CFDA Awards

Kylie Jenner arrived at the 2022 CFDA Awards on Monday in New York wearing a one-shoulder black dress with a sheer pleated bodice and a velvet skirt with a thigh-high slit by Mugler.

The dress was accompanied by a single glove in a matching fabric and texture. She coordinated with a pair of pointed-toe pumps and accessorized her look with a pair of gemstone stud earrings and a ring.

For makeup, she went for an approachable evening look, including a honey brown lip, a touch of mascara and a hint of blush. Her hair was done in a tight braided bun.

She was joined by her mother Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Kris wore a black Schiaparelli dress and gold earrings. The mother-daughter duo coordinated in black together as they posed on the CFDA Awards’ white carpet.

Kris and Kylie recently worked on a project together with Kylie’s sisters, Kim, Kendall and Khloé, for a holiday capsule collection for Judith Leiber, now available on the brand’s website.

They were there in support of Kim Kardashian, whose Skims brand received the first CFDA Innovation Award.

The annual CFDA Fashion Awards honor American fashion talent across categories including menswear, womenswear and accessories. Amazon Fashion partnered with the CFDA for the event. This year’s co-hosts included Joseph Altuzarra, Gabriela Hearst, Aurora James, Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough. Honorees at the ceremony will include Virgil Abloh, Andrew Bolton, Patti Wilson, Chrome Hearts’ Laurie Lynn Stark and Richard Stark, The Slaysians, Law Roach and Jeffrey Banks.