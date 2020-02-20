Kylie Jenner’s growing fashion and beauty empire has hit a roadblock.

The 22-year-old beauty mogul is in a legal battle with New Orleans-based clothing company, Business Moves Consulting Inc., which is opposing her trademark applications for her two-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. The company had successfully filed a trademark for “Stormi Couture” in March 2018 for clothing such as dresses, footwear, hats, pants and T-shirts, among other items.

Court documents filed on Feb. 18 state that the company believes Jenner’s trademark request for “Stormi World” is “confusingly similar to [Business Moves Consulting’s] Stormi Couture trademark in terms of its appearance, sound, meaning and overall commercial impression and it is likely to cause confusion, mistake and deception” between the company’s brand and Jenner’s. The documents also state that Business Moves Consulting believes that Jenner has no intent on creating goods or services under the trademark.

Jenner had filed a trademark request for “Stormi World” on Oct. 23 for apparel such as coats, dresses, footwear, jackets and loungewear, among other items. She had also filed trademark requests for “Stormi” and “Stormi Webster” after her daughter’s birth.

Jenner has yet to respond to Business Moves Consulting’s filing, but the beauty mogul is no stranger to trademark application proceedings. Just last year, Jenner filed for a number of new trademarks including for “Kylie Baby” and “Kylie Hair.”

She also leveraged her “rise and shine” meme in October by filing a trademark for “Riiise and Shiiine” for items such as coats, dresses, footwear, jackets and undergarments. She later released merchandise on her Kylie Shop web site featuring the phrase.

