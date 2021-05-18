Kylie Jenner is looking to expand her growing empire to swimwear.

Jenner filed trademark requests for “Kylie Swim” and “Kylie Swim by Kylie Jenner” on May 7, according to documents filed to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The trademark requests are for apparel items such as “swimwear, beach cover-ups, headwear, tops, bottoms, footwear and robes,” as well as swimwear-related accessories like sunglasses, towels, outdoor blankets and beach bags, among other things.

If Jenner launches the brand, it would be her first solo venture in the fashion industry. Jenner currently co-runs the fashion label Kendall + Kylie with her older sister Kendall Jenner.

Since 2015, Jenner has proven her business prowess with the success of her makeup brand, Kylie Cosmetics. Jenner launched the brand with its bestselling lip kits and has expanded it to cover all makeup categories. Jenner introduced a secondary beauty line, Kylie Skin, in 2019 to offer skin care products.

Later that year, Coty Inc. purchased a 51 percent majority stake in Kylie Cosmetics for $600 million, which valued her company at $1.2 billion.

Jenner’s trademark application is not uncommon for the Kardashian-Jenner family, who regularly files trademarks to prevent others from producing brands under their names. Jenner previously filed trademarks for a hair care line and baby line in 2019.

The trademark request comes months after Jenner’s mother, Kris Jenner, filed her own trademark request for a beauty brand under her name.

