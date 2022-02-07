Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Welcome Their Second Child

Congratulations are in order for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott who welcomed their second child last week.

The reality star-turned-beauty mogul posted a black-and-white, up-close photo on Instagram of their four-year-old daughter Stormi Webster holding their newborn’s hand along with the date they were born, which was Feb. 2. Stormi was born on Feb. 1, 2018.

According to multiple outlets, Jenner reportedly gave birth to a baby boy. His name has not yet been revealed.

Kylie Jenner ’s and Travis Scott’s daughter Stormi holding their newborn child’s hand. Kylie Jenner/Instagram

It was confirmed in September that Jenner and Scott were expecting their second child when she uploaded a 90-second video on Instagram revealing the news. The video showed clips of a positive pregnancy test, Scott hugging her, going to the OB-GYN with Stormi and surprising her mother Kris Jenner with the announcement.

Earlier this year, Jenner became the first woman to reach 300 million followers on Instagram, which made her the third most-followed account after the official Instagram page and famous athlete Cristiano Ronaldo.

It should come as no surprise that the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan would garner one of the biggest social media followings. In addition to being an integral part of the beloved reality TV show franchise “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Jenner has built up numerous brands, including Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Skin, Kylie Swim and, most recently, Kylie Baby.

Though an avid Instagram user, Jenner has been relatively low-profile in the last few months, most likely due to her pregnancy.

This past November, at Scott’s annual Astroworld Festival in Houston, as many as 10 people were killed and 300 were injured after attendees in the 50,000-person crowd surged toward the stage. Investigations are still ongoing.

