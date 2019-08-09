Kylie Jenner looked to one of her favorite designer’s for her 22nd birthday dinner.

The reality TV star and beauty mogul chose a two-piece Versace look for her birthday while on vacation in Italy with rumored fiancé, rapper Travis Scott, and daughter Stormi Webster. Her look featured a baroque print on the cropped top and midi-length pleated skirt, which she wore with the brand’s small tribute medallion handbag.

Read More: A Look Back at the Kardashian-Jenner-West Fashion and Beauty Empire

The couple has been fueling wedding rumors since a paparazzi shot went viral on Tuesday, showing a Saks Fifth Avenue garment bag — with a white feathery dress peeking out — being loaded onto their private plane.

Adding more fuel to the rumors, many celebrities closely linked to the Kardashian-Jenner clan are also in Italy, including Scott Disick and girlfriend Sofia Richie — who were also seen in paparazzi photos for Jenner’s birthday dinner — and sister Kourtney Kardashian, who has been posting vacation photos with her kids.

