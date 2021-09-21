Kylie Jenner’s Clean Baby Care Line Is Almost Here

Kylie Baby is coming soon.

On Tuesday, Kylie Jenner announced on Instagram that her beauty company, Kylie Cosmetics, is launching a baby care line called Kylie Baby on Sept. 28. The line will offer clean, vegan and hypoallergenic products.

“i’m so excited to introduce @kyliebaby to you guys 🤍 it was a dream of mine to develop clean, safe, effective, and conscious baby care when i became a mom,” the beauty mogul captioned her post. “i know we all want the absolute best for our kids so making this line completely vegan and hypoallergenic was very personal to me! i’m so proud of these products and couldn’t wait to share this with you and your family! launching September 28th ☁️ @kyliebaby”

On Kylie Baby’s official website, it says: “Introducing my new, gentle pediatrician-tested products for babies and kids!” It includes a sign-up form for customers to fill out to be notified of the launch as well as receive 15 percent off on a purchase of $40 or more.

The beauty mogul offered a sneak peek of what’s to come on Sept. 28, showing videos of a lotion, body wash, shampoo and conditioner on her Instagram stories.

The baby care line was more than two years in the making, since Jenner filed trademarks for “Kylie Baby” and “Kylie Baby by Kylie Jenner” in May 2019. Both trademarks were filed for baby and infant products, including clothing, skin care and lifestyle.

Trademarks were filed for “bath and shower products, diapers, baby food, nursing products, strollers, baby carriers, bath linens, crib sheets” and other products within home and baby accessories.

Though Jenner has not specifically announced what else is in store for Kylie Baby, it looks like she’s looking beyond skin care products for the future. Within apparel, the trademark was also filed for dresses, bottoms, jumpers, scarves, footwear, sweaters and more.

This will mark Jenner’s second venture into making products for children. Her swimsuit brand Kylie Swim, which launched Sept. 17, also offers styles in children’s sizing.

According to the brand’s Instagram, Kylie Swim’s first collection includes six styles: the Caico one-piece bathing suit, the Cut It Out one-piece bathing suit, the one-piece Kylie bathing suit, the August one-piece bathing suit, the Triangle bikini and the Sarong. The collection ranges in price from $40 to $85.

READ MORE HERE:

Kylie Swim Is Coming: Here’s Everything to Know About Kylie Jenner’s New Brand

Kylie Jenner’s ‘Stormi’ Clothing Line Hits Trademark Roadblock

Andrew Stanleick Named CEO of Kylie Jenner’s Beauty Business