×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: September 21, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Jil Sander’s Lucie and Luke Meier See a Bright Future Ahead

Business

Matchesfashion Picks Paolo de Cesare as CEO

Business

Expectations Run High Ahead of Milan Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner’s Clean Baby Care Line Is Almost Here

The line, called Kylie Baby, will include clean, vegan and hypoallergenic products for baby care.

Kylie Jenner, 2017
Kylie Jenner in 2017 Rainer Hosch/WWD

Kylie Baby is coming soon.

On Tuesday, Kylie Jenner announced on Instagram that her beauty company, Kylie Cosmetics, is launching a baby care line called Kylie Baby on Sept. 28. The line will offer clean, vegan and hypoallergenic products.

“i’m so excited to introduce @kyliebaby to you guys 🤍 it was a dream of mine to develop clean, safe, effective, and conscious baby care when i became a mom,” the beauty mogul captioned her post. “i know we all want the absolute best for our kids so making this line completely vegan and hypoallergenic was very personal to me! i’m so proud of these products and couldn’t wait to share this with you and your family! launching September 28th ☁️ @kyliebaby”

On Kylie Baby’s official website, it says: “Introducing my new, gentle pediatrician-tested products for babies and kids!” It includes a sign-up form for customers to fill out to be notified of the launch as well as receive 15 percent off on a purchase of $40 or more.

Related Galleries

The beauty mogul offered a sneak peek of what’s to come on Sept. 28, showing videos of a lotion, body wash, shampoo and conditioner on her Instagram stories.

The baby care line was more than two years in the making, since Jenner filed trademarks for “Kylie Baby” and “Kylie Baby by Kylie Jenner” in May 2019. Both trademarks were filed for baby and infant products, including clothing, skin care and lifestyle.

Trademarks were filed for “bath and shower products, diapers, baby food, nursing products, strollers, baby carriers, bath linens, crib sheets” and other products within home and baby accessories.

Though Jenner has not specifically announced what else is in store for Kylie Baby, it looks like she’s looking beyond skin care products for the future. Within apparel, the trademark was also filed for dresses, bottoms, jumpers, scarves, footwear, sweaters and more.

This will mark Jenner’s second venture into making products for children. Her swimsuit brand Kylie Swim, which launched Sept. 17, also offers styles in children’s sizing.

According to the brand’s Instagram, Kylie Swim’s first collection includes six styles: the Caico one-piece bathing suit, the Cut It Out one-piece bathing suit, the one-piece Kylie bathing suit, the August one-piece bathing suit, the Triangle bikini and the Sarong. The collection ranges in price from $40 to $85.

READ MORE HERE:

Kylie Swim Is Coming: Here’s Everything to Know About Kylie Jenner’s New Brand

Kylie Jenner’s ‘Stormi’ Clothing Line Hits Trademark Roadblock

Andrew Stanleick Named CEO of Kylie Jenner’s Beauty Business

Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Baby Line: What

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Baby Line: What

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Baby Line: What

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Baby Line: What

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Baby Line: What

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Baby Line: What

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Baby Line: What

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Baby Line: What

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Baby Line: What

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Baby Line: What

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Baby Line: What

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Baby Line: What

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Baby Line: What

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Baby Line: What

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Baby Line: What

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Baby Line: What

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Baby Line: What

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Baby Line: What

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Baby Line: What

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Baby Line: What

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Baby Line: What

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Baby Line: What

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Baby Line: What

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Baby Line: What

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Baby Line: What

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Baby Line: What

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Baby Line: What

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Baby Line: What

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Baby Line: What

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Baby Line: What

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Baby Line: What

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Baby Line: What

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Baby Line: What

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Baby Line: What

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Baby Line: What

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Baby Line: What

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Baby Line: What

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad