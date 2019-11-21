Fresh off Kylie Jenner’s deal to sell a 51 percent stake in her beauty company to Coty Inc. for $600 million, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, the sister duo behind Kendall + Kylie, the contemporary lifestyle collection, have designed a line for Ashley Stewart, the plus size women’s clothing retailer.

The teams have sized the Kendall + Kyle items to embrace the curves of the Ashley Stewart woman. The line launched this morning at ashleystewart.com.

There are currently seven styles online ranging in price from $79 to $129.

Rolled out in three product drops starting with holiday 2019 and into early 2020, the full line includes tops, bottoms, dresses, jumpsuits, jackets and accessories, available in sizes 10 to 24, and starts at $53.

Looks available now include sequin pants for $90, a cheetah dress for $110, a faux leather halter for $129, and a leather dress for $129.

“Ashley Stewart’s core mission has always been to advocate for women, which includes providing her with equal access to the fashion styles they love, so we’re proud to be the brand to launch Kendall + Kylie’s first ever inclusivity-sized collection to the Ashley Stewart family and our ever expanding community base,” said James Rhee, chairman and chief executive officer of Ashley Stewart.

Ashley Stewart carries such brands as La La Anthony, Dubgee by Whoopi, Bebe and Champion.

Kylie + Kendall’s signature contemporary brand is sold in over 1,200 stores worldwide ad online in retailers such as Selfridges, Nordstrom, Shopbop, Revolve and Rent the Runway. Its products range from leggings and loungewear to handbags, footwear, outerwear and sportswear.

