KYLIE’S EUROPEAN ADVENTURE: Kylie Skin is coming to Europe in an exclusive tie-in with Douglas, the German perfumery chain said Wednesday.

Kylie Skin, launched by Kylie Jenner in May, is among the fastest-growing and digitally plugged-in beauty brands. Douglas said the line’s introduction should be a “valuable driver for footfall and sales in 2020.”

“So many of my fans have been asking me to make my skin-care products available in Europe,” said Jenner, in a statement. The 22-year-old beauty mogul and reality TV star founded Kylie Cosmetics in 2015. A majority stake of the business was sold to Coty Inc. in November for $600 million.

“Kylie has proven numerous times that she meets the zeitgeist of her U.S. customers precisely, and we expect to spark that same enthusiasm for her products in Europe,” said Tina Müller, Douglas Group chief executive officer.

Beginning in spring 2020, Douglas will stock six Kylie Skin products, including the Foaming Face Wash, Face Moisturizer and Eye Cream. All are vegan, cruelty-, gluten-, sulfate- and paraben-free.

Douglas said it expects Kylie Skin to be its biggest skin-care launch of next year and to rank among its top-10 brands in the category.

Douglas also on Wednesday reported its sales had risen for the fifth successive quarter, during the fourth quarter of its fiscal 2018-2019 year ended Sept. 30. In the period, revenues advanced 6.6 percent to 744 million euros, driven by the group’s e-commerce activity, which gained 35.9 percent versus the same prior-year period.

Douglas’ full fiscal year sales increased 9.4 percent to 620 million euros.