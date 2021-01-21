KYLIE SKIN SET TO POP-UP IN PARIS: Nine new Kylie Skin products will launch in a pop-up shop featured in the Galeries Lafayette department store on Paris’ Avenue des Champs-Élysées, running from Jan. 25 to Feb. 16.

The retail concept was created to look like Kylie Jenner’s pink bathroom, but instead of being in Los Angeles, it’ll be spotlighted in Galeries Lafayette’s soaring atrium.

The pop-up will showcase seven face-care products and two body care-products, which will also be available online, through galerieslafayette.com.

Visitors to the location can participate in an online game involving a selfie taken in the pop-up and then post with a specific tag and hashtag. The winner, due to be announced on Feb. 16, will be awarded one year of Kylie Skin products.

The European launch of Kylie Skin in Europe in late May sent parent company Coty Inc.’s stock soaring 15 percent on one day.

The brand was introduced in Germany’s Douglas and has expanded direct-to-consumer offerings in that country, the U.K., France and Australia.

In an interview with WWD in November 2020, Sue Nabi, Coty Inc.’s chief executive officer, called the results “honestly outstanding.”

“The size of skin care has tripled year-on-year. We have a returning customer that’s 50 percent of the people who are buying online…which is the beauty of d-to-c and skin care,” Nabi said, adding Kylie Skin generated $25 million sales in the second quarter of Coty’s fiscal year.

For more, see:

Kylie Skin Heads for Europe

Kylie Jenner Sells Majority Stake in Beauty Business to Coty

A Timeline of Kylie Jenner’s Beauty Brand