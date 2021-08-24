Kylie Swim Is Coming: Here’s Everything to Know About Kylie Jenner’s New Brand

Kylie Jenner is gearing up to expand her footprint in the fashion world.

Jenner debuted her new swimwear brand, called Kylie Swim, in an Instagram post on Aug. 17, posting a Polaroid image of herself in a cutout pink and yellow bathing suit. The post was captioned with “coming soon…”

Since the initial post, both Jenner and the Kylie Swim Instagram account have been teasing pieces from the brand, which has yet to reveal a launch date. The other posts include another series of Polaroid images and a video of models dressed in pink, yellow and orange bathing suits in one-piece and bikini styles.

WWD reported in May that Jenner filed trademark requests for “Kylie Swim” and “Kylie Swim by Kylie Jenner” for apparel items such as “swimwear, beach cover-ups, headwear, tops, bottoms, footwear and robes,” as well as swimwear-related accessories like sunglasses, towels, outdoor blankets, beach bags and other items.

Kylie Swim is Jenner’s first solo venture in the fashion world. She also co-runs the fashion label Kendall + Kylie with her older sister Kendall Jenner.

The brand adds to Jenner’s growing business empire. She launched her popular makeup brand, Kylie Cosmetics, in 2015 with the brand’s bestselling lip kits that capitalized on her signature pout. She’s since expanded the brand to all other makeup categories and launched a secondary beauty brand, Kylie Skin, in 2019.

In November 2019, Jenner signed a deal with Coty Inc., which purchased a 51 percent majority stake in the beauty brand for $600 million. This valued Kylie Cosmetics at $1.2 billion. Through the investment, Jenner relaunched the brand in July to offer vegan formulas and new packaging.

Kylie Swim’s product list and price range have not been revealed. This post will be updated when more news on the brand is released.

