Due to the coronavirus, Los Angeles artist Alexandra Grant had to cancel last month’s launch of her latest GrantLove Project prints and collectibles, originally scheduled to bow at an evening party at the Oscar de la Renta boutique on Melrose Place. But that didn’t stop her from rolling out the arts benefit charity collection online, including her new “Love” necklaces, now available just in time for Mother’s Day.

“After 10 years of being out of print with the last necklace edition, it was important to have a refreshed design that reflects my current aesthetic sense,” said Grant of the jewelry, which plays off her work examining text and language through painting and other media. The delicate necklace designs with bold lettering are available in sterling silver for $175 and 18-karat gold for $775.

Profits from the necklaces will benefit Project Angel Food, the Heart of Los Angeles and Visual Arts Los Angeles, a collaboration for women-identified artists with the Orange County Museum of Art, where Grant was due to have her first solo exhibition open this month before COVID-19 postponed it indefinitely.

Grant started the GrantLove Project in 2009 and through it, has raised more than $125,000 for charities. A longtime artist and art instructor in L.A., she has collaborated with Keanu Reeves on two photography books. She is scheduled to have a solo booth at the Marfa Invitational in August. Until then, she’s been quarantining — and painting.

“I’m glad I have a profession that already is interior, solitary and reflective,” said the artist, who has been taking time out for Instagram Live dance classes with L.A. choreographer Ryan Heffington, and to listen to the hummingbirds on her roof. “I’ve been able to work steadily. Although the paintings are evolving more quickly than normal because of the stressors of our current environment!”