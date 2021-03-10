Lisa Kline, who helped transform L.A.’s Robertson Boulevard into a shopping hot spot in the early Aughts — at one time owning six stores selling women’s, men’s and kids’ — has reinvented her business online.

Although she primarily sold apparel in her stores — setting the tone for the West Coast casual look and “building nearly every sweats brand,” as she said — for her namesake e-commerce site she’s leaning into essentials and gifting.

“I’m buying into beauty, food, supplements, workout stuff, games and puzzles — and curating lots of gift baskets,” said Kline, whose brick-and-mortar business took a tumble in 2008 following the Hollywood writers’ strike, when she saw her sales volume drop 90 percent, forcing her to close her stores in 2010.

Since then, she has worked on a line with HSN and launched several hotel boutiques. But when the hospitality industry shuttered in 2020 because of COVID-19, she started sourcing personal protective equipment and selling it online, which led her to expand into other categories and concepts.

“I’m looking to be a gift platform, curating the best boxes. It makes me feel like I’m merchandising again. I love discovering and promoting brands,” she said, noting that her emphasis is still on the West Coast when it comes to product in the Surf Odyssey, Eat California, Jetsetter, Maximalist and more themed gift boxes, featuring candies by Los Angeles-based Sugarfina, puzzles by L.A.-based artist Gray Malin, California Cleanse tea, local cookbooks and more.

“I know people trust me as a source, that’s why I wasn’t scared to relaunch,” she added, sharing that she has been getting orders from all over the U.S., and includes a “Greetings from L.A.” postcard in every package. “I’m having the best time again.”