It’s been the summer of virtual events due to the pandemic. But this time has also brought the return of drive-ins across the U.S. For nonprofit Race to Erase MS, the concept is the chance to host its annual gala physically and yet safely. This year, attendees will be supporting the event from inside their cars on Sept. 4 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

The organization, which works to treat and cure multiple sclerosis, will feature live performances by singer-songwriters Andy Grammer, Eric Benét and Siedah Garrett, an auction, a “dine-in-style” dinner and an exclusive, virtual look at Tommy Hilfiger’s fall 2020 collection for Tommy Adaptive, a line offering design elements that make dressing easier for people with disabilities. “Audio will be transmitted to a synced FM radio or signal,” shared the organization.

“We are thrilled and excited to be hosting our reimagined Race to Erase MS gala as a drive-in concept, providing a safe and fun evening in your car,” said the nonprofit’s founder Nancy Davis in a statement. Her son Jason, who passed away earlier this year, will be honored at the event with a posthumous “Medal of Hope.” “We couldn’t imagine not putting on this legendary event, which raises life-saving funds and awareness as we continue to work towards finding a cure for MS. We are incredibly grateful to Tommy and our fabulous performers Andy, Eric and Siedah who will make this another gala to remember.”

Tickets are available at driveintoerasems.org, and merchandise sold to benefit the cause are found at shop.erasems.org.