LADIES’ FIRST: L.B.M. 1911, one of the brands in the portfolio of the Mantua, Italy-based men’s suit-maker Lubiam, is making its first steps into women’s wear.

The label, which is renowned for its sartorial men’s wear offering, will debut a women’s wear capsule collection of blazers.

Dubbed “Lady Jacket,” the line features seven slim-fit styles merging the sartorial heritage of the company with utilitarian ease.

Styles range from two-button daytime jackets offered in different colors such as blue, azure, brick and olive green — in addition to a checked alternative — to double-breasted options in off-white and in an eccentric mauve camouflage pattern. Fabrics include cotton jerseys and blends of cotton, linen and wool, which in some cases have been mixed with silk to add an iridescent touch in the garments.

Launching next month, the capsule collection will be available in a selection of multibrand stores across Italy, the U.S., France, Spain, Switzerland and Ukraine with prices spanning from 500 euros to 650 euros.

As reported, earlier this year L.B.M. 1911 launched another capsule collection in partnership with the creative director of the I’m Isola Marras brand and Antonio Marras’ eldest son Efisio Marras. The men’s wear line hinged on sartorial looks revisited with a punk vibe filtered through Marras’ vision, including tartan suits styled with chain accessories and tailored outfits embellished with floral prints.

Founded in 1911 by Luigi Bianchi, Lubiam offers collections under the names Luigi Bianchi Mantova Sartoria and Lubiam 1911 Cerimonia, in addition to L.B.M. 1911.