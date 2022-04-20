×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: April 20, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

The Trend: Sleek and Sartorial Wedding Wear

Business

Hermès Touts Craftsmanship Over Metaverse at Shareholders’ Meeting

Business

Fast Retailing Reaffirms Confidence in London’s West End With Uniqlo, Theory Joint Store

L Catterton Puts John Hardy On the Block: Sources

The private equity company is said to be looking for about $200 million for the luxury jeweler it has owned for eight years.

John Hardy
Adwoa Aboah in the Mad Love collection, her collaboration with John Hardy. Courtesy

L Catterton is getting ready to bid adieu to John Hardy and has tapped Evercore to explore a sale of the company, according to sources. 

The private equity giant, which counts itself as the largest consumer-focused fund in the world with investments from Birkenstock to Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty, is looking to get about $200 million for the luxury jeweler, which it has owned for eight years.  

L Catterton declined to comment and a representative for Evercore could not immediately be reached. 

The investor bought John Hardy from 3i Group and installed former American Eagle Outfitters chief executive officer Robert Hanson as CEO. 

Hanson focused on developing the brand’s direct-to-consumer retail and e-commerce businesses and bolstering global operations. He passed the CEO reins over to Kareem Gahed in 2019. 

The sale process, which was first reported by Bloomberg, is said to have piqued the interest of both strategic buyers and other private equity firms. 

Jewelry has become a closely watched category in dealmaking, particularly since the pandemic saw increased spending in the category. It’s a category that LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, which has a stake in L Catterton, has also been expanding in, especially through its acquisition of Tiffany & Co.

John Hardy was founded by Canadian designer John Hardy in 1975, after he visited Bali and struck up a collaboration with the island’s artisans. 

The potential sale is just one of many moving parts at L Catterton, which is also said to be weighing an IPO while Rihanna weighs a similar move for Fenty x Savage.

More from WWD:

Farfetch and Neiman Marcus Teaming Up to Take on U.S. Luxury

Wells Fargo Takes More Cautious Stance on Retail

CEO Talks: ThredUp’s James Reinhart

Hypebeast Hitting Wall Street With SPAC Merger

Calvin klein white t shirt

North America in Focus as PVH Looks to Continue Growth

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad