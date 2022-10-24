×
Monday's Digital Daily: October 24, 2022

EXCLUSIVE: La Bouche Rouge and Gianvito Rossi Team on Upcycled Capsule

The French eco-luxury beauty brand is launching two exclusive hues and refillable cases dressed in the footwear designer’s offcuts.

La Bouche Rouge x Gianvito Rossi Collaboration
Two refillable cases have been dressed in the shoemaker's leather offcuts. Courtesy of La Bouche Rouge

HEAD TO TOE: French eco-luxury beauty brand La Bouche Rouge and Italian luxury footwear specialist Gianvito Rossi are teaming up on a limited-edition capsule launching Wednesday.

La Bouche Rouge’s refillable lipstick cases will be available in dusky pink and silver leather, using offcuts from Gianvito Rossi’s permanent collection of leather shoes.

Two exclusive colors have also been developed, titled “Gianvito Pink,” a nude with a pink cast and balm finish, and “Gianvito Red,” a satin-finish luminous red with a blue undertone.

The shoe brand’s founder Rossi described the two lip shades as “a tribute to all women,” noting that both his work and the French label’s makeup were meant to “enhance femininity.”

This collaboration is “about bringing together fashion, beauty and sustainability,” stated the beauty label’s founder Nicolas Gerlier, who launched it on the premise of “blue beauty,” which encompasses clean processes from formulation and supply chain to packaging and merchandising.

Over the years, La Bouche Rouge has collaborated with a broad cast that includes makeup artists Karim Rahman and Harold James; Chinese contemporary artist Xu Zhen; celebrity stylist Karla Welch; actress Kelly Rutherford, and French beauty and wellness label Aime Skincare.

This collaboration emerges as the Italian footwear label works to reduce its overall environmental footprint. Last December it unveiled a sustainability roadmap that included assessing its entire supply chain, including raw materials and processes, through quantitative measurements and data on environmental impact, social responsibility and economic sustainability.

It also pledged to assess all its suppliers and distributors by 2025, aiming to achieve carbon neutrality by compensating all Scope 3 GHG emissions throughout its pipeline.

