La La Anthony Launches Beauty Line Inala

La La Anthony is the latest celebrity to enter the beauty market.

The actress and philanthropist revealed her new beauty brand today, called Inala. The brand is launching in the hair care category with one product, the Power Potion, which is a scalp and hair treatment.

“Because of the nature of my career and being on set so often, my hair is constantly tugged, pulled and heat styled,” Anthony said about the brand. “Over time, the damage to my hair became noticeable and I went on a hunt for something to help restore my hair’s health. There isn’t a single woman in my life who hasn’t struggled with some form of styling damage, hormonal hair changes or hair loss and I knew, once I found the solution that worked for me, I needed to share it with the world.”

The Inala Power Potion is made with a rice water complex that includes rice water, biotin and arginine, which is said to replenish and strengthen the hair. The product is priced at $55 and will be available on the Inala website.

La La Anthony Courtesy of Inala

Anthony stated she became familiar with rice water through YouTube and TikTok, where she learned about how Asian cultures have historically used the ingredient on their hair for centuries. She then started experimenting with rice water in her kitchen and using it on her hair, and later teamed with cofounder Josh Snow to use rice water in the Inala Power Potion.

“In learning about rice water and creating our signature rice water complex, I learned hair health starts at the scalp but doesn’t end there,” she said. “It starts at the scalp, moves to the strand and weaves through our internal self. Stress, sleep, what we eat, where we live and how we style are only some examples of hair health factors. Inala’s goal is to approach hair health from a multilayered view, literally from the crown down.”

Anthony explained that she wanted to launch with just one product to see the customer feedback and navigate product development based off their desires and needs. The brand has other launches already slated for the rest of this year.

The actress chose the name Inala for several reasons, one being that it is her legal first name — Alani — spelled backward, and the other being that the letters represent the brand pillars: inclusive, nourishing, accessible, listen and learn, and amplify.

“The mission of Inala is to boost hair health from the crown down,” Anthony said. “Confidence and self-expression guide our product purpose with the goal of making empowered hair easy. We use this term ‘empowered hair,’ which for us means hair is more than how it looks. It’s letting your strands tell the story of how you feel. It’s you having control over your hair and not your hair having control over you.”

