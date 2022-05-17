La La Anthony Talks Her Second Collection With PrettyLittleThing

La La Anthony is continuing her partnership with PrettyLittleThing with a new collection.

The actress and entrepreneur is teaming with the fashion brand on her second fashion collection, which is available now. The collection offers pieces like tops, skirts, dresses, trousers and matching sets that Anthony described as “edgy and sexy.”

“I love how these clothes can take you from day to night and you can wear them with sandals or jazz them up with a high heel if you’re going out,” Anthony said. “You can do so many different things and a lot of the pieces can be mixed and matched, which is really cool. Some of the tops and skirts, they can be interchangeable so I liked that when you buy something, you don’t just get one outfit out of it. You want to be able to use it for a bunch of different things.”

Anthony’s PrettyLittleThing collection includes pieces fit for the spring and summer, such as cutout mini and maxidresses, crop tops, skirts with thigh-high slits and other pieces. The actress chose a bright color palette to reflect her own style, such as turquoise and coral, and incorporated variations on a leopard print.

La La Anthony Courtesy

“I live in New York, so I’m full of inspiration just looking around outside,” Anthony said about the inspiration for the collection. “It’s getting hot now, so people are back outside. New York is such a diverse place full of so much style. Everyone brings something different, so if you just pay attention to the streets of New York City, you will have all the inspiration you need.”

Anthony pointed out her favorite pieces from the collection are the matching sets, particularly the leopard print blouse and pants, as well as the dresses with cutouts.

The actress first teamed with PrettyLittleThing last year when she was tapped as a brand ambassador and released her first collection. Her second PrettyLittleThing collection is available on the brand’s website and ranges in price from $20 to $58.

Anthony’s second fashion collection comes a few months after the actress debuted her hair care brand, called Inala, in January. Anthony launched the brand focusing on a rice water complex, which is said to replenish and strengthen the hair. Inala debuted with one product, the Power Potion, and has since added a second product to its lineup, called Reset Rinse.

“People are just going crazy with how well they’re seeing their hair change,” Anthony said about the brand’s reception. “They’re seeing their hair get stronger and healthier and their edges are coming back. People who were experiencing hair loss are growing their hair back. It’s really an amazing thing to see and hear all of these results now because of Inala.”

Anthony has plans to continue slowly rolling out new products in the hair care category and is open to expanding into other categories in the future.

Her ethos of helping her customers feel confident with Inala is something she’s also translated over to her collections with PrettyLittleThing.

“I just want to help create and design clothes that make women feel beautiful about themselves and confident about themselves,” she said. “That’s the most important piece when I’m doing this process.”

La La Anthony Courtesy

