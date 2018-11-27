La Ligne, the New York lifestyle brand founded by Meredith Melling, Valerie Macaulay and Molly Howard, has joined forces with The Mark Hotel in New York on an in-suite activation, allowing guests of the hotel to shop La Ligne directly from their suites.

Starting today, two La Ligne pieces, the Varsity Tee ($115) and the Boudoir Pant ($270), will be featured in the hotel’s suites and will be available for purchase on the spot.

To promote the activation, La Ligne and The Mark photographed DJ and model Alexandra Richards wearing La Ligne around the hotel, as well as aboard The Mark Pedicab through Central Park followed by an evening cocktail at The Mark Bar.

Known for their stripes, the pieces can also be purchased at leshop.themarkhotel.com and lalignenyc.com.