LA PERLA’S CAPSULE: La Perla is in the midst of a turnaround but the Italian luxury innerwear and beachwear company is also looking back to its storied traditions and craft, celebrating its 65th anniversary this year. To mark the milestone, the brand launched a limited-edition capsule collection during Milan Fashion Week called “Macramé Noir.”

“What role does La Perla lingerie play in the life of women?” creative director Alessandra Bertuzzi asked herself. Responding to the question, the collection comprises sensual yet comfortable and multifunctional pieces that can be worn as ready-to-wear. The lineup includes tailored separates, such as carrot pants and blazers in macramé — all in black. The openwork design is further embellished by hand-placed Swarovski crystals.

The collection is available globally starting from November.

As reported, earlier this month La Perla Fashion Holding N.V. listed its shares on the Euronext Growth Market, operated by Euronext Paris. No capital was raised in connection with the listing, seen as a way of increasing the company’s visibility and enhancing access to capital. Although the operational headquarters are now in London, La Perla’s design, research, development and production facilities continue to be located mainly in Bologna, Italy. The company plans to streamline its logistics to reduce its time-to-market and increase the capacity of La Perla’s production in the Italian city. As reported, the company said in June that it was rationalizing its structure to focus on its core business.

The Amsterdam-based private equity firm Sapinda Holding B.V. took over La Perla in February 2018. Last year, La Perla also promoted Bertuzzi to head creative designer after the departure of Julia Haart.

La Perla was founded in 1954 by corsetry maker Ada Masotti.