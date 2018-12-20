A NEW FLAME: Rounding out a globetrotting tour of pop-up stores, La Prestic Ouiston is opening its first boutique in the Saint Germain district of Paris and launching an e-commerce site at the start of next year.

Nearly a decade old, the upscale Parisian label best known for original prints and fluid silhouettes, has recently experienced a surge of interest abroad, where it is sold in places including Fivestory in New York, Ron Herman in Los Angeles and Japan, Hanwha Galleria in Seoul, and soon on Matchesfashion.com.

For the label’s designer Laurence Mahéo, opening a Paris store will offer the chance to return to her design roots with one-off items. Self-taught, the designer was exposed to textiles growing up—her grandparents ran ahigh-end fabric store in France—and, as an adult, started selling clothing at Le Bon Marché in small batches of one-off pieces. Mahéo branched out into collections at the suggestion of the Left Bank institution’s Régine Bérault.

“I didn’t realize I was building a brand—I was making clothing,” recalled Mahéo.

“I still have a hard time realizing that it has become a French label with a certain notoriety…I feel like I have spent 10 years working like crazy and, suddenly, lifting my head up, everybody seems to know it—it’s reassuring and I’m hiring people.”

“This store project will allow me to return to one-off pieces. It’s a small label, certainly, but there are four collections a year, very creative ones with personal prints in each collection,” she added. The designer has turned to artists including Vanessa Atlan and Laurence Kiberlain to draw up original prints, which she mixes and matches unconventionally—but with a measure of restraint.

Mahéo is also opening a shop-in-shop at Le Bon Marché in January, as well as a temporary pop-up space there in April, where she will sell collections based around ceremonies with an emphasis on weddings.

The designer also recently bulked up the tailored pieces of the label’s collections, reflecting another part of her past—she gained experience in tailoring at Arthur & Fox, an independent French suitmaker.