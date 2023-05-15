La Vie Style House Opens Store in Southampton

La Vie Style House, a Dallas-based company founded by Dallas native Lindsey McClain and L.A. native Jamie Coulter, known for its luxury caftans and wraps, has set up shop in Southampton, New York.

The partners have opened a 600-square-foot store at 42 Jobs Lane, joining its other two stores in Dallas’ Highland Park Village and Palm Beach, Florida. The company has also had pop-up locations in Aspen, Colorado; and Houston.

The shop, which is a permanent location, took over the space formerly occupied by Frances Valentine, across the street from Ralph Lauren. The company is planning additional locations later this year.

In addition to its one-size-fits-all caftans and wraps, the store features shirts, foundations, accessories, coatdresses and shirtdresses. Handmade in the U.S., the collection takes inspiration from vintage clothing. In addition to resortwear, La Vie Style House offers styles suitable for seasonal parties and bridal events.

Retail prices for the caftans and wraps range from $550 for a short cotton caftan to $850 for one with sequins, to full-length wraps in metallic brocade for $950. Foundations, tops, bottoms and dresses retail from $100 to $850.

La Vie Style House currently wholesales its collection at stores such as Saks Fifth Avenue, MatchesFashion, Nordstrom and specialty stores.

“More than just clothing, our line represents a lifestyle that’s laid back, yet fashionable,” said McClain. “Dress them up for night, wear them casual for day — it’s all about your individual style.”

Inside the new La Vie Style House store in Southampton. courtesy of La Vie Style House

“This is the most ideal spot for La Vie. No one does it better than the ladies in the Hamptons,” added Coulter.

The shop is designed in tonal shades of white. In addition to the La Vie line, the store features original works by artist Donald Robertson, known to his following on Instagram as @drawbertson, for sale.