×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Fendi’s New Pop-up in New York Celebrates the Baguette’s 25th Anniversary Collection

Business

Nick Beighton Vows to Reinstate Matchesfashion to Its Former Glory

Fashion

Ukrainian Fashion Designers Show Strength, Plan for Next Year

LA3C Festival Announces Immersive Experiences Featuring Fashion Events, Movie Screenings, Music Performances and More

The two-day event will take place at L.A.'s Historic State Park.

maluma
Maluma

Penske Media Corporation‘s first-ever culture and creativity festival LA3C announced today its roster of activations taking place Dec. 10 to 11 at Los Angeles Historic State Park.

For VIP ticket holders, the two-day festival includes a range of exclusive events, including: Deadline Contenders Film: The Final Round event, and IndieWire, Shorts TV and National Geographic Documentary Films Present: A Short Film Showcase. 

In addition, VIP ticket holders will have priority access to RSVP for The Hollywood Reporter’s “An Afternoon With Robert Downey Jr.,” an exclusive screening event for “Sr.,” the Netflix documentary about Robert Downey Sr., followed by a live question-and-answer session with Robert Downey Jr. and his wife and producing partner Susan Downey, and Variety Music for Screens, featuring Cate Blanchett and more power players.

Related Galleries

All ticket holders can participate in on-site activations, including SHE Media’s Meaningful Marketplace and Vibe’s 30th Anniversary Celebration with L.A.’s Leimert Park with a performance by Linafornia.

In conjunction with LA3C, Fairchild Media Group is collaborating with the CFDA to celebrate Los Angeles’ fashion, design and culture scene with a private, invite-only dinner. The dinner will be hosted by WWD editorial director James Fallon, Fairchild Media Group president Amanda Smith and CFDA chief executive officer Steven Kolb.

LA3C’s music lineup is also expansive through all genres of music ranging from hip-hop to K-pop. Headliners include Megan Thee Stallion, Snoop Dogg, Seventeen, Maluma, Piso 21 and Fonseca.

To help support emerging talents and nonprofits, LA3C has partnered with organizations, including Heart of Los Angeles and Film Independent. Both organizations provide funding and programs for emerging creative talent and youth.

LA3C is a marker that stands for Los Angeles, the Capital of Culture & Creativity.

Penske Media Corporation is the parent company of media titles including WWD, Deadline, Footwear News, Beauty Inc., Sourcing Journal, The Hollywood Reporter, Robb Report, IndieWire, SHE Media, Vibe and Variety. The LA3C event aims to connect people and community through music, food, art and culture.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

LA3C Festival Event Details: Parties, Exclusive VIP Events and More

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

LA3C Festival Event Details: Parties, Exclusive VIP Events and More

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

LA3C Festival Event Details: Parties, Exclusive VIP Events and More

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

LA3C Festival Event Details: Parties, Exclusive VIP Events and More

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

LA3C Festival Event Details: Parties, Exclusive VIP Events and More

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

LA3C Festival Event Details: Parties, Exclusive VIP Events and More

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

LA3C Festival Event Details: Parties, Exclusive VIP Events and More

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

LA3C Festival Event Details: Parties, Exclusive VIP Events and More

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

LA3C Festival Event Details: Parties, Exclusive VIP Events and More

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LA3C Festival Event Details: Parties, Exclusive VIP Events and More

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

LA3C Festival Event Details: Parties, Exclusive VIP Events and More

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

LA3C Festival Event Details: Parties, Exclusive VIP Events and More

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

LA3C Festival Event Details: Parties, Exclusive VIP Events and More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

LA3C Festival Event Details: Parties, Exclusive VIP Events and More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

LA3C Festival Event Details: Parties, Exclusive VIP Events and More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

LA3C Festival Event Details: Parties, Exclusive VIP Events and More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

LA3C Festival Event Details: Parties, Exclusive VIP Events and More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

LA3C Festival Event Details: Parties, Exclusive VIP Events and More

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

LA3C Festival Event Details: Parties, Exclusive VIP Events and More

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

LA3C Festival Event Details: Parties, Exclusive VIP Events and More

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

LA3C Festival Event Details: Parties, Exclusive VIP Events and More

Hot Summer Bags

LA3C Festival Event Details: Parties, Exclusive VIP Events and More

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

LA3C Festival Event Details: Parties, Exclusive VIP Events and More

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

LA3C Festival Event Details: Parties, Exclusive VIP Events and More

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

LA3C Festival Event Details: Parties, Exclusive VIP Events and More

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

LA3C Festival Event Details: Parties, Exclusive VIP Events and More

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

LA3C Festival Event Details: Parties, Exclusive VIP Events and More

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

LA3C Festival Event Details: Parties, Exclusive VIP Events and More

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

LA3C Festival Event Details: Parties, Exclusive VIP Events and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

LA3C Festival Event Details: Parties, Exclusive VIP Events and More

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

LA3C Festival Event Details: Parties, Exclusive VIP Events and More

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

LA3C Festival Event Details: Parties, Exclusive VIP Events and More

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

LA3C Festival Event Details: Parties, Exclusive VIP Events and More

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

LA3C Festival Event Details: Parties, Exclusive VIP Events and More

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

LA3C Festival Event Details: Parties, Exclusive VIP Events and More

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

LA3C Festival Event Details: Parties, Exclusive VIP Events and More

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

LA3C Festival Event Details: Parties, Exclusive VIP Events and More

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

LA3C Festival Event Details: Parties, Exclusive VIP Events and More

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

LA3C Festival Event Details: Parties, Exclusive VIP Events and More

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

LA3C Festival Event Details: Parties, Exclusive VIP Events and More

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

LA3C Festival Event Details: Parties, Exclusive VIP Events and More

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

LA3C Festival Event Details: Parties, Exclusive VIP Events and More

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

LA3C Festival Event Details: Parties, Exclusive VIP Events and More

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad