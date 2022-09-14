Maluma, Megan Thee Stallion, Snoop Dogg to Headline PMC’s LA3C Festival 

Maluma, Megan Thee Stallion, Snoop Dogg and Seventeen will be headlining the LA3C Festival, Penske Media Corp.’s first culture and creativity festival.

PMC on Wednesday revealed the inaugural festival, which will take place on Dec. 10 and 11 at the Los Angeles Historic Park.

Megan Thee Stallion will kick off the festival by headlining on Dec. 10, while Maluma will headline the following day. A full talent lineup has not yet been revealed, but the festival will include appearances and performances from musicians, chefs, artists and other notable figures.

The LA3C Festival aims to “connect people and communities through the city’s most influential and inspiring music, food and art,” according to PMC.

“I’ve always been inspired by Los Angeles, its people, its vibrancy, its diversity and its creativity,” said Jay Penske, founder, chief executive officer and chairman of PMC, which is the parent company of WWD. “We are proudly building an event with a significant long-term vision. Right now, being together in person means so much to us all. Our event will be a place to celebrate and give back to this incredible city and the people who make it so unique.”

Penske has appointed Juan Mora, an impact investor and nonprofit leader, as LA3C’s CEO. In a statement, Mora said: “It is an honor and privilege to build this festival. We believe that Los Angeles is a place where people come to pursue their creative passions and a place where talent, diversity and culture thrive. Our programming is meant to reflect our community and to create an inclusive environment where all feel welcome. Jay’s vision and the commitment to positivity impact the city of Los Angeles inspires us all. I plan to leverage the expertise of Penske Media’s iconic brands to create an experience for all who join us.”

For the inaugural festival, LA3C will be partnering with Hearts of Los Angeles and Film Independent to give back to the community.

Tickets for LA3C are now available on the festival’s website.