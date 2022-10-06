×
EXCLUSIVE: Jared Leto Is Making a Movie About Karl Lagerfeld

Fashion

Los Angeles Fashion Week Picks New Hollywood Locations and Expands Offerings

Fashion

Franca Fendi Dies at 87

LA3C Reveals Full Lineup for Inaugural Festival

This is Penske Media Corporation’s first culture and creativity festival.

Maluma, Megan Thee Stallion and Snoop Dogg will headline LA3C.
Maluma, Megan Thee Stallion and Snoop Dogg will headline LA3C. PMC

The LA3C inaugural festival is going forward this December with a newly announced slate of performers.

The festival, which is hosted by Penske Media Corporation, announced on Thursday it will include performances by Free Nationals, Gerardo Ortiz, Fonseca, Marc Seguí, Shawn Wasabi, Monogem, Shea Diamond and Chicocurlyhead. The announcement comes after LA3C revealed the festival will be headlined by Megan Thee Stallion, Snoop Dogg, Maluma and Seventeen. 

“We are thrilled to share our full music lineup today,” said Juan Mora, chief executive officer of LA3C. “Our goals were to create a lineup that celebrates the range of musical genres Los Angeles offers including Pop, Hip-Hop, R&B, K-Pop, Regional Mexican Music, EDM and more and for attendees to discover new artists while enjoying names they know and love.”  

The festival has also partnered with HIN Events LLC to host a second stage that will feature performances by Mustard, AJ Hernz, ARIUS, Cam Girl, Freya Fox, Kill Bambi, Kim Lee, LOLO, Lucky Light, Madds, Meirlin, Peach and Vice. 

LA3C will take place on Dec. 10 and 11 at the Los Angeles State Historic Park. The festival aims to “connect people and communities through the city’s most influential and inspiring music, food art,” according to PMC. 

Tickets are available for purchase now on the festival’s website. 

