×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Apparel, Footwear Brands Flock to New York for Marathon

Eye

Nina Dobrev, Shaun White & More Party at Loosie’s Opening

Accessories

Nike Suspends Relationship With Kyrie Irving

Addison Rae Embraces Sensual Glamour in Vintage Plunging Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala

The actress joined co-chairs Eva Chow and Leonardo DiCaprio to honor pioneer visual artist Helen Pashgian and film director Park Chan-wook.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Addison Rae attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Kim Kardashian attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Kendall Jenner attends the 2022 LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Jared Leto attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Sydney Sweeney at the 2022 LACMA Art+Film Gala held at LACMA on November 5, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
View ALL 71 Photos

Addison Rae arrived in an edgy dress to the 11th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles, California.

The actress was styled in a shimmering vintage Jean Louis de Scherrer gown designed with a plunging neckline and crystal embellishments. The floor-length silhouette also featured a slightly cloaked train.

Addison Rae attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Nov. 05 in Los Angeles, California.

Addison Rae attends the 11th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles.

Getty Images

For jewelry, the social media influencer wore a beaded necklace with a bold tassel. She opted to let her dark hair flow around her shoulders and down her back. Her makeup included pink lipstick and statement eyebrows. 

Related Galleries

Rae selected another bold look for the Women In Film gala last week when she slipped into a brown crop top paired with a structured sweeping denim skirt. She collaborated with stylists Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Addison Rae attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Addison Rae attends the 11th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles.

Getty Images

It was revealed last fall that Rae has signed a multi-movie deal with Netflix, adding to her resume, which includes music and film.

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s 11th annual Art + Film Gala recognizes notable figures from the art, film, fashion and entertainment industry. This year’s honorees included artist Helen Pashgian and Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook. Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow were co-chairs. Gucci continues its support of LACMA’s mission as a sponsor.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Addison Rae Shimmers in Plunging Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Addison Rae Shimmers in Plunging Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Addison Rae Shimmers in Plunging Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Addison Rae Shimmers in Plunging Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Addison Rae Shimmers in Plunging Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Addison Rae Shimmers in Plunging Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Addison Rae Shimmers in Plunging Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Addison Rae Shimmers in Plunging Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Addison Rae Shimmers in Plunging Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Addison Rae Shimmers in Plunging Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Addison Rae Shimmers in Plunging Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Addison Rae Shimmers in Plunging Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Addison Rae Shimmers in Plunging Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Addison Rae Shimmers in Plunging Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Addison Rae Shimmers in Plunging Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Addison Rae Shimmers in Plunging Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Addison Rae Shimmers in Plunging Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Addison Rae Shimmers in Plunging Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Addison Rae Shimmers in Plunging Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Addison Rae Shimmers in Plunging Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Addison Rae Shimmers in Plunging Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala

Hot Summer Bags

Addison Rae Shimmers in Plunging Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Addison Rae Shimmers in Plunging Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Addison Rae Shimmers in Plunging Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Addison Rae Shimmers in Plunging Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Addison Rae Shimmers in Plunging Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Addison Rae Shimmers in Plunging Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Addison Rae Shimmers in Plunging Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Addison Rae Shimmers in Plunging Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Addison Rae Shimmers in Plunging Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Addison Rae Shimmers in Plunging Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Addison Rae Shimmers in Plunging Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Addison Rae Shimmers in Plunging Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Addison Rae Shimmers in Plunging Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Addison Rae Shimmers in Plunging Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Addison Rae Shimmers in Plunging Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Addison Rae Shimmers in Plunging Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Addison Rae Shimmers in Plunging Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Addison Rae Shimmers in Plunging Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Addison Rae Shimmers in Plunging Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Addison Rae Shimmers in Plunging Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Addison Rae Shimmers in Plunging Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad