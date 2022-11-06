Addison Rae Embraces Sensual Glamour in Vintage Plunging Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala

Addison Rae arrived in an edgy dress to the 11th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles, California.

The actress was styled in a shimmering vintage Jean Louis de Scherrer gown designed with a plunging neckline and crystal embellishments. The floor-length silhouette also featured a slightly cloaked train.

Addison Rae attends the 11th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

For jewelry, the social media influencer wore a beaded necklace with a bold tassel. She opted to let her dark hair flow around her shoulders and down her back. Her makeup included pink lipstick and statement eyebrows.

Rae selected another bold look for the Women In Film gala last week when she slipped into a brown crop top paired with a structured sweeping denim skirt. She collaborated with stylists Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo.

It was revealed last fall that Rae has signed a multi-movie deal with Netflix, adding to her resume, which includes music and film.

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s 11th annual Art + Film Gala recognizes notable figures from the art, film, fashion and entertainment industry. This year’s honorees included artist Helen Pashgian and Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook. Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow were co-chairs. Gucci continues its support of LACMA’s mission as a sponsor.