×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Apparel, Footwear Brands Flock to New York for Marathon

Eye

Nina Dobrev, Shaun White & More Party at Loosie’s Opening

Accessories

Nike Suspends Relationship With Kyrie Irving

Billie Eilish Brings Cozycore Dressing to the Red Carpet In Gucci Pajamas and Sleep Mask at LACMA Art + Film Gala

The singer and her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford joined co-chairs Eva Chow and Leonardo DiCaprio to honor pioneer visual artist Helen Pashgian and film director Park Chan-wook.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford attend the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Kim Kardashian attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Kendall Jenner attends the 2022 LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Jared Leto attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Sydney Sweeney at the 2022 LACMA Art+Film Gala held at LACMA on November 5, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
View ALL 71 Photos

Billie Eilish and her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford gleamed on the red carpet in custom Gucci ensembles at the LACMA Art + Film Gala on Nov. 5.

Eilish wore a floor-grazing lingerie slip dress with lace trims along the neck and hemline. Atop the slip dress, Eilish opted for a long-sleeve silk overlay. The Gucci eyewear model was sartorially playful, accessorizing with a monogrammed sleep mask and blanket. For footwear, Eilish opted for platform Gucci slide sandals.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford attend the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford attend the 11th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Rutherford wore a Gucci silk pajama set that was complete with bedroom slippers. Eilish and Rutherford wore jewelry from Gucci, Nina Savill and David Yurman.

Related Galleries

Fashion stylist Dena Neustadter Giannini worked with Eilish and Rutherford on their looks.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Billie Eilish, wearing Gucci, attends the 2022 LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA)
Billie Eilish attends the 11th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for LACMA

The LACMA Art + Film Gala marks its 11th consecutive year. Hosted at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, and presented and sponsored by Gucci, the gala championed honorees Helen Pashgian, an artist, and filmmaker Park Chan-wook. Elton John was slated to perform for guests.

LACMA trustee Eva Chow and Leonardo DiCaprio have co-chaired the gala since 2011 in support of the museum’s initiative of raising funds toward making film central to its curatorial programming, exhibitions, acquisitions and education programming at the intersection of art and film.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford attend the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford attend the 11th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles. Getty Images
Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Billie Eilish Wears Gucci Dress & Sleep Mask to LACMA Art + Film Gala

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Billie Eilish Wears Gucci Dress & Sleep Mask to LACMA Art + Film Gala

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Billie Eilish Wears Gucci Dress & Sleep Mask to LACMA Art + Film Gala

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Billie Eilish Wears Gucci Dress & Sleep Mask to LACMA Art + Film Gala

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Billie Eilish Wears Gucci Dress & Sleep Mask to LACMA Art + Film Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Billie Eilish Wears Gucci Dress & Sleep Mask to LACMA Art + Film Gala

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Billie Eilish Wears Gucci Dress & Sleep Mask to LACMA Art + Film Gala

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Billie Eilish Wears Gucci Dress & Sleep Mask to LACMA Art + Film Gala

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Billie Eilish Wears Gucci Dress & Sleep Mask to LACMA Art + Film Gala

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Billie Eilish Wears Gucci Dress & Sleep Mask to LACMA Art + Film Gala

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Billie Eilish Wears Gucci Dress & Sleep Mask to LACMA Art + Film Gala

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Billie Eilish Wears Gucci Dress & Sleep Mask to LACMA Art + Film Gala

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Billie Eilish Wears Gucci Dress & Sleep Mask to LACMA Art + Film Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Billie Eilish Wears Gucci Dress & Sleep Mask to LACMA Art + Film Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Billie Eilish Wears Gucci Dress & Sleep Mask to LACMA Art + Film Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Billie Eilish Wears Gucci Dress & Sleep Mask to LACMA Art + Film Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Billie Eilish Wears Gucci Dress & Sleep Mask to LACMA Art + Film Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Billie Eilish Wears Gucci Dress & Sleep Mask to LACMA Art + Film Gala

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Billie Eilish Wears Gucci Dress & Sleep Mask to LACMA Art + Film Gala

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Billie Eilish Wears Gucci Dress & Sleep Mask to LACMA Art + Film Gala

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Billie Eilish Wears Gucci Dress & Sleep Mask to LACMA Art + Film Gala

Hot Summer Bags

Billie Eilish Wears Gucci Dress & Sleep Mask to LACMA Art + Film Gala

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Billie Eilish Wears Gucci Dress & Sleep Mask to LACMA Art + Film Gala

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Billie Eilish Wears Gucci Dress & Sleep Mask to LACMA Art + Film Gala

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Billie Eilish Wears Gucci Dress & Sleep Mask to LACMA Art + Film Gala

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Billie Eilish Wears Gucci Dress & Sleep Mask to LACMA Art + Film Gala

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Billie Eilish Wears Gucci Dress & Sleep Mask to LACMA Art + Film Gala

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Billie Eilish Wears Gucci Dress & Sleep Mask to LACMA Art + Film Gala

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Billie Eilish Wears Gucci Dress & Sleep Mask to LACMA Art + Film Gala

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Billie Eilish Wears Gucci Dress & Sleep Mask to LACMA Art + Film Gala

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Billie Eilish Wears Gucci Dress & Sleep Mask to LACMA Art + Film Gala

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Billie Eilish Wears Gucci Dress & Sleep Mask to LACMA Art + Film Gala

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Billie Eilish Wears Gucci Dress & Sleep Mask to LACMA Art + Film Gala

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Billie Eilish Wears Gucci Dress & Sleep Mask to LACMA Art + Film Gala

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Billie Eilish Wears Gucci Dress & Sleep Mask to LACMA Art + Film Gala

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Billie Eilish Wears Gucci Dress & Sleep Mask to LACMA Art + Film Gala

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Billie Eilish Wears Gucci Dress & Sleep Mask to LACMA Art + Film Gala

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Billie Eilish Wears Gucci Dress & Sleep Mask to LACMA Art + Film Gala

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Billie Eilish Wears Gucci Dress & Sleep Mask to LACMA Art + Film Gala

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Billie Eilish Wears Gucci Dress & Sleep Mask to LACMA Art + Film Gala

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Billie Eilish Wears Gucci Dress & Sleep Mask to LACMA Art + Film Gala

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Billie Eilish Wears Gucci Dress & Sleep Mask to LACMA Art + Film Gala

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad