×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Apparel, Footwear Brands Flock to New York for Marathon

Eye

Nina Dobrev, Shaun White & More Party at Loosie’s Opening

Accessories

Nike Suspends Relationship With Kyrie Irving

Janelle Monáe Goes Vintage in Gucci Two-tone Dress for LACMA Art + Film Gala

The 'Glass Onion' actress joined co-chairs Eva Chow and Leonardo DiCaprio to honor pioneer visual artist Helen Pashgian and film director Park Chan-wook.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Janelle Monáe attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Kim Kardashian attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Kendall Jenner attends the 2022 LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Jared Leto attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Sydney Sweeney at the 2022 LACMA Art+Film Gala held at LACMA on November 5, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
View ALL 71 Photos

Janelle Monáe was shining among the stars of art, film, fashion and entertainment industries who aligned at the 11th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles, California.

Keeping with her penchant for a black and white palette, the singer donned a two-toned vintage Gucci dress designed with cutouts, sequins and embellishments that brought together texture and contrast.

Janelle Monáe attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Nov. 05 in Los Angeles, Calif.

Janelle Monáe attends the 11th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala on Nov. 5, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Getty Images

The singer’s accessories included stacked pearls, diamond rings and a clutch. Monáe wore a sparkling leaf-shaped crown to complete the look.

Related Galleries

Her makeup consisted of a red lip, dramatic lashes and gold eyeshadow. To coordinate with her lipstick, she had a matching manicure. 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Janelle Monáe, wearing Gucci, attends the 2022 LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA)

Janelle Monáe attends the 11th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles, California.

Getty Images for LACMA

Monáe usually teams up with celebrity stylist Alexandra Mandelkorn for her red carpet looks. Most recently, Mandelkorn dressed the actress in a striking red Christian Siriano outfit for the London premiere of her new film “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” which debuts on Netflix on Nov. 23.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Janelle Monáe attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Janelle Monáe attends the 11th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles, California.

Getty Images

Earlier this year, Monáe published “The Memory Librarian: And Other Stories of Dirty Computer,” her first book showcasing the divergent motifs of gender, queerness and race.

The LACMA Art + Film Gala feted Salma Hayek, Thuso Mbedu, Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish, Jodie Turner-Smith, Jared Leto and more. Co-chairs Eva Chow and Leonardo DiCaprio honored artist Helen Pashgian and filmmaker Park Chan-wook, while Elton John performed for guests. Gucci continues its partnership with the museum as the presenting sponsor of the annual event.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Janelle Monáe Goes Vintage in Gucci Dress for LACMA Art + Film Gala

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Janelle Monáe Goes Vintage in Gucci Dress for LACMA Art + Film Gala

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Janelle Monáe Goes Vintage in Gucci Dress for LACMA Art + Film Gala

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Janelle Monáe Goes Vintage in Gucci Dress for LACMA Art + Film Gala

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Janelle Monáe Goes Vintage in Gucci Dress for LACMA Art + Film Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Janelle Monáe Goes Vintage in Gucci Dress for LACMA Art + Film Gala

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Janelle Monáe Goes Vintage in Gucci Dress for LACMA Art + Film Gala

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Janelle Monáe Goes Vintage in Gucci Dress for LACMA Art + Film Gala

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Janelle Monáe Goes Vintage in Gucci Dress for LACMA Art + Film Gala

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Janelle Monáe Goes Vintage in Gucci Dress for LACMA Art + Film Gala

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Janelle Monáe Goes Vintage in Gucci Dress for LACMA Art + Film Gala

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Janelle Monáe Goes Vintage in Gucci Dress for LACMA Art + Film Gala

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Janelle Monáe Goes Vintage in Gucci Dress for LACMA Art + Film Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Janelle Monáe Goes Vintage in Gucci Dress for LACMA Art + Film Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Janelle Monáe Goes Vintage in Gucci Dress for LACMA Art + Film Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Janelle Monáe Goes Vintage in Gucci Dress for LACMA Art + Film Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Janelle Monáe Goes Vintage in Gucci Dress for LACMA Art + Film Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Janelle Monáe Goes Vintage in Gucci Dress for LACMA Art + Film Gala

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Janelle Monáe Goes Vintage in Gucci Dress for LACMA Art + Film Gala

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Janelle Monáe Goes Vintage in Gucci Dress for LACMA Art + Film Gala

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Janelle Monáe Goes Vintage in Gucci Dress for LACMA Art + Film Gala

Hot Summer Bags

Janelle Monáe Goes Vintage in Gucci Dress for LACMA Art + Film Gala

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Janelle Monáe Goes Vintage in Gucci Dress for LACMA Art + Film Gala

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Janelle Monáe Goes Vintage in Gucci Dress for LACMA Art + Film Gala

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Janelle Monáe Goes Vintage in Gucci Dress for LACMA Art + Film Gala

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Janelle Monáe Goes Vintage in Gucci Dress for LACMA Art + Film Gala

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Janelle Monáe Goes Vintage in Gucci Dress for LACMA Art + Film Gala

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Janelle Monáe Goes Vintage in Gucci Dress for LACMA Art + Film Gala

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Janelle Monáe Goes Vintage in Gucci Dress for LACMA Art + Film Gala

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Janelle Monáe Goes Vintage in Gucci Dress for LACMA Art + Film Gala

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Janelle Monáe Goes Vintage in Gucci Dress for LACMA Art + Film Gala

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Janelle Monáe Goes Vintage in Gucci Dress for LACMA Art + Film Gala

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Janelle Monáe Goes Vintage in Gucci Dress for LACMA Art + Film Gala

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Janelle Monáe Goes Vintage in Gucci Dress for LACMA Art + Film Gala

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Janelle Monáe Goes Vintage in Gucci Dress for LACMA Art + Film Gala

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Janelle Monáe Goes Vintage in Gucci Dress for LACMA Art + Film Gala

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Janelle Monáe Goes Vintage in Gucci Dress for LACMA Art + Film Gala

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Janelle Monáe Goes Vintage in Gucci Dress for LACMA Art + Film Gala

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Janelle Monáe Goes Vintage in Gucci Dress for LACMA Art + Film Gala

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Janelle Monáe Goes Vintage in Gucci Dress for LACMA Art + Film Gala

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Janelle Monáe Goes Vintage in Gucci Dress for LACMA Art + Film Gala

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Janelle Monáe Goes Vintage in Gucci Dress for LACMA Art + Film Gala

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad