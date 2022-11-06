Janelle Monáe Goes Vintage in Gucci Two-tone Dress for LACMA Art + Film Gala

Janelle Monáe was shining among the stars of art, film, fashion and entertainment industries who aligned at the 11th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles, California.

Keeping with her penchant for a black and white palette, the singer donned a two-toned vintage Gucci dress designed with cutouts, sequins and embellishments that brought together texture and contrast.

The singer’s accessories included stacked pearls, diamond rings and a clutch. Monáe wore a sparkling leaf-shaped crown to complete the look.

Her makeup consisted of a red lip, dramatic lashes and gold eyeshadow. To coordinate with her lipstick, she had a matching manicure.

Monáe usually teams up with celebrity stylist Alexandra Mandelkorn for her red carpet looks. Most recently, Mandelkorn dressed the actress in a striking red Christian Siriano outfit for the London premiere of her new film “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” which debuts on Netflix on Nov. 23.

Earlier this year, Monáe published “The Memory Librarian: And Other Stories of Dirty Computer,” her first book showcasing the divergent motifs of gender, queerness and race.

The LACMA Art + Film Gala feted Salma Hayek, Thuso Mbedu, Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish, Jodie Turner-Smith, Jared Leto and more. Co-chairs Eva Chow and Leonardo DiCaprio honored artist Helen Pashgian and filmmaker Park Chan-wook, while Elton John performed for guests. Gucci continues its partnership with the museum as the presenting sponsor of the annual event.