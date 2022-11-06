Kendall Jenner Goes Sheer in Edgy Mesh Bodysuit and Metallic Skirt at LACMA Art + Film Gala

×
The model joined her sister Kim Kardashian and co-chairs Eva Chow and Leonardo DiCaprio to honor pioneer visual artist Helen Pashgian and film director Park Chan-wook.

Kendall Jenner attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Nov. 5, 2022, in Los Angeles, Calif.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Kim Kardashian attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Kendall Jenner attends the 2022 LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Jared Leto attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Sydney Sweeney at the 2022 LACMA Art+Film Gala held at LACMA on November 5, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Kendall Jenner attended the LACMA Art + Film Gala in a striking ensemble on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles, California.

The model and Fwrd creative director arrived on the carpet wearing a sheer long-sleeve Burc Akyol turtleneck bodysuit. Framed by two sculpted coverings across the bodice, the mesh piece also featured a cube cutout at the midsection with coordinating rectangular arrangements that paralleled the geometric design.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Kendall Jenner attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Kendall Jenner attends the 11th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

She coordinated her top with a floor-length, metallic silver skirt draped below the waist, covering her black Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.

Kendall Jenner attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Nov. 5, 2022, in Los Angeles, Calif.
Kendall Jenner attends the 11th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jenner was styled by Dani Michelle, who has also worked with Kourtney Kardashian-Barker, Hailey Bieber, Maren Morris and Elsa Hosk.

Jenner kept her jewelry simple, accessorizing in tiered drop earrings. She wore her hair in a front-back wavy style, which flowed just below her shoulder, and she opted for light blush and a bronze-toned lip.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Kendall Jenner attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Kendall Jenner attends the 11th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art + Film Gala is an annual event sponsored by Gucci that recognizes influential filmmakers and artists. The gala raises funds for the museum’s education programs, outreach and initiatives. LACMA trustee Eva Chow and Leonardo DiCaprio served as this year’s co-chairs. The event honored pioneer visual artist Helen Pashgian and film director Park Chan-wook. Presenters and performers include Elton John, Gucci president and CEO Marco Bizzarri, and Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele.

