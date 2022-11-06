Kendall Jenner Goes Sheer in Edgy Mesh Bodysuit and Metallic Skirt at LACMA Art + Film Gala

Kendall Jenner attended the LACMA Art + Film Gala in a striking ensemble on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles, California.

The model and Fwrd creative director arrived on the carpet wearing a sheer long-sleeve Burc Akyol turtleneck bodysuit. Framed by two sculpted coverings across the bodice, the mesh piece also featured a cube cutout at the midsection with coordinating rectangular arrangements that paralleled the geometric design.

Kendall Jenner attends the 11th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

She coordinated her top with a floor-length, metallic silver skirt draped below the waist, covering her black Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.

Kendall Jenner attends the 11th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jenner was styled by Dani Michelle, who has also worked with Kourtney Kardashian-Barker, Hailey Bieber, Maren Morris and Elsa Hosk.

Jenner kept her jewelry simple, accessorizing in tiered drop earrings. She wore her hair in a front-back wavy style, which flowed just below her shoulder, and she opted for light blush and a bronze-toned lip.

Kendall Jenner attends the 11th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art + Film Gala is an annual event sponsored by Gucci that recognizes influential filmmakers and artists. The gala raises funds for the museum’s education programs, outreach and initiatives. LACMA trustee Eva Chow and Leonardo DiCaprio served as this year’s co-chairs. The event honored pioneer visual artist Helen Pashgian and film director Park Chan-wook. Presenters and performers include Elton John, Gucci president and CEO Marco Bizzarri, and Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele.