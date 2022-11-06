Kim Kardashian Embraces Red Carpet Futurism in Sculpted Couture Balenciaga Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala

×
Kardashian joined co-chairs Eva Chow and Leonardo DiCaprio to honor pioneer visual artist Helen Pashgian and film director Park Chan-wook.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Kim Kardashian attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Kim Kardashian attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Kendall Jenner attends the 2022 LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Jared Leto attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Sydney Sweeney at the 2022 LACMA Art+Film Gala held at LACMA on November 5, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Kim Kardashian attended the 11th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala, presented by Gucci, in Los Angeles on Nov. 5 in dramatic ensemble. For the gala, Kardashian looked to Balenciaga, wearing a fitted black gown from the fashion house’s fall 2022 couture collection. 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Kim Kardashian attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Kim Kardashian attends the 11th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images

The silhouette included shoulder pads, a mock neckline, gloves that served as sleeves and a dramatic train. To complete the look, Kardashian wore a pair of pointed-toe heels.

Her platinum blond tresses were styled into a middle part with pieces swept around one shoulder. For makeup, she had dramatic eyelashes, a black smudge under-eye and a matte rose lip. 

Accompanying Kardashian to the gala was her sister Kendall Jenner, who wore a see-through bodysuit with black mesh and a skirt. 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Kim Kardashian attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Kim Kardashian attends the 11th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images

The appearance at the gala comes at a busy time for Kardashian. In October, the entrepreneur joined the rest of her Kardashian-Jenner family to collaborate on a capsule collection of clutches with Judith Leiber Couture. 

The reality television star also continues to work on her brand, Skims. Additionally in October, it was announced that the brand will be receiving the Inaugural Innovation Award at the CFDA Fashion Awards, presented by Amazon Fashion. 

The LACMA Art + Film Gala, presented by Gucci, helped raise funds toward underwriting the museum’s initiative to make film a more central part of its curatorial programming and fund its mission, which explores the intersection of art and film. The 11th annual gala honored artist Helen Pashgian and filmmaker Park Chan-wook. Eva Chow and Leonardo DiCaprio returned as co-chairs for the event.

