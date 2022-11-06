×
Paris Hilton Sparkles in Embellished High-neck Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala Red Carpet 

Hilton and her husband Carter Reum joined co-chairs Eva Chow and Leonardo DiCaprio to honor pioneer visual artist Helen Pashgian and film director Park Chan-wook.

Paris Hilton at the 2022 LACMA Art+Film Gala held at LACMA on November 5, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Kim Kardashian attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Kendall Jenner attends the 2022 LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Jared Leto attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Sydney Sweeney at the 2022 LACMA Art+Film Gala held at LACMA on November 5, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Paris Hilton made a striking arrival on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 5 wearing an embellished high-neck, two-piece gown.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Paris Hilton attends the 2022 LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA)
Paris Hilton attends the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images for LACMA

The bodice of the gown fell just below the sternum and draped upward toward the cap sleeves. The skirt began with a waist-length embellished band and ruched asymmetrically along a cutout.

Hilton was accompanied by her husband and author Carter Reum, who wore a tailored black tuxedo and bow tie.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Paris Hilton attends the 2022 LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA)
Paris Hilton attends the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images for LACMA

Hilton accessorized the look with silver tassel drop earrings, a diamond three-band cuff and Valentino stilettos.

She wore her hair up in a high ponytail with a deep side part.

In June, Hilton teamed up with the Los Angeles County Museum in launching a fund focused on supporting women artists working in the realm of digital artwork.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Paris Hilton and Carter Reum attend the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum attend the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images

This year’s LACMA Art + Film Gala marks its 11th consecutive year in gathering and honoring esteemed artists and filmmakers across the art, film, fashion and entertainment industries. Hosted at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, and presented and sponsored by Gucci, the gala will honor artist Helen Pashgian and filmmaker Park Chan-wook. Elton John will performance for guests.

LACMA trustee Eva Chow and Leonardo DiCaprio have co-chaired the gala since 2011 in support of the museum raising funds toward curatorial programming, exhibitions, acquisitions and educational programming at the intersection of art and film.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé's Fashion 'Renaissance'

Men's Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams' Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox's Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez's Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana's Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

