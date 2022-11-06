Paris Hilton Sparkles in Embellished High-neck Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala Red Carpet 

Paris Hilton made a striking arrival on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 5 wearing an embellished high-neck, two-piece gown.

Paris Hilton attends the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images for LACMA

The bodice of the gown fell just below the sternum and draped upward toward the cap sleeves. The skirt began with a waist-length embellished band and ruched asymmetrically along a cutout.

Hilton was accompanied by her husband and author Carter Reum, who wore a tailored black tuxedo and bow tie.

Paris Hilton attends the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images for LACMA

Hilton accessorized the look with silver tassel drop earrings, a diamond three-band cuff and Valentino stilettos.

She wore her hair up in a high ponytail with a deep side part.

In June, Hilton teamed up with the Los Angeles County Museum in launching a fund focused on supporting women artists working in the realm of digital artwork.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum attend the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images

This year’s LACMA Art + Film Gala marks its 11th consecutive year in gathering and honoring esteemed artists and filmmakers across the art, film, fashion and entertainment industries. Hosted at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, and presented and sponsored by Gucci, the gala will honor artist Helen Pashgian and filmmaker Park Chan-wook. Elton John will performance for guests.

LACMA trustee Eva Chow and Leonardo DiCaprio have co-chaired the gala since 2011 in support of the museum raising funds toward curatorial programming, exhibitions, acquisitions and educational programming at the intersection of art and film.