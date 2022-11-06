Salma Hayek Shines in Gucci Gown With Ombre Effects at LACMA Art + Film Gala

Salma Hayek shimmered on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles, California.
The “Frida” star arrived at the event in a Gucci dress adorned in rhinestones in various hues of green and pink that created an ombre effect.
Hayek coordinated with matching opera gloves featuring an identical, radiant design. She was joined by her husband, François-Henri Pinault, chairman and CEO of Kering.
Hayek styled her hair in curls parted down the center. Her makeup consisted of light blush and lipstick in a deep pink shade. Following her look’s bright theme, she accessorized in several bracelets by Rahaminov Diamonds.
She arrived at the gala last year in a similar ombre look. She opted for a floor-length gown with a sweetheart neckline. She added a classic clutch that matched her gown and wore a chandelier-structured necklace.
In September, Hayek attended The Kering Foundation’s Dinner wearing a flowing, crystal-embellished dress with ruffled sleeves, a statement necklace, a matching handbag and diamonds.
The LACMA Art + Film Gala, supported by Gucci, raises funds for the museum’s education programs, outreach and initiatives. LACMA trustee Eva Chow and Leonardo DiCaprio served as this year’s co-chairs. The event honored pioneer visual artist Helen Pashgian and film director Park Chan-wook. Presenters and performers included Elton John, Gucci president and CEO Marco Bizzarri, and Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele.