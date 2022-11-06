Salma Hayek Shines in Gucci Gown With Ombre Effects at LACMA Art + Film Gala

Salma Hayek shimmered on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles, California.

The “Frida” star arrived at the event in a Gucci dress adorned in rhinestones in various hues of green and pink that created an ombre effect.

Salma Hayek attends the 11th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images

Hayek coordinated with matching opera gloves featuring an identical, radiant design. She was joined by her husband, François-Henri Pinault, chairman and CEO of Kering.

Hayek styled her hair in curls parted down the center. Her makeup consisted of light blush and lipstick in a deep pink shade. Following her look’s bright theme, she accessorized in several bracelets by Rahaminov Diamonds.

François-Henri Pinault and Salma Hayek attend the 11th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

She arrived at the gala last year in a similar ombre look. She opted for a floor-length gown with a sweetheart neckline. She added a classic clutch that matched her gown and wore a chandelier-structured necklace.

In September, Hayek attended The Kering Foundation’s Dinner wearing a flowing, crystal-embellished dress with ruffled sleeves, a statement necklace, a matching handbag and diamonds.

The LACMA Art + Film Gala, supported by Gucci, raises funds for the museum’s education programs, outreach and initiatives. LACMA trustee Eva Chow and Leonardo DiCaprio served as this year’s co-chairs. The event honored pioneer visual artist Helen Pashgian and film director Park Chan-wook. Presenters and performers included Elton John, Gucci president and CEO Marco Bizzarri, and Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele.