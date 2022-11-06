×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Apparel, Footwear Brands Flock to New York for Marathon

Eye

Nina Dobrev, Shaun White & More Party at Loosie’s Opening

Accessories

Nike Suspends Relationship With Kyrie Irving

Salma Hayek Shines in Gucci Gown With Ombre Effects at LACMA Art + Film Gala

The actress and her husband François-Henri Pinault joined co-chairs Eva Chow and Leonardo DiCaprio to honor pioneer visual artist Helen Pashgian and film director Park Chan-wook.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Salma Hayek attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Kim Kardashian attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Kendall Jenner attends the 2022 LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Jared Leto attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Sydney Sweeney at the 2022 LACMA Art+Film Gala held at LACMA on November 5, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
View ALL 71 Photos

Salma Hayek shimmered on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles, California.

The “Frida” star arrived at the event in a Gucci dress adorned in rhinestones in various hues of green and pink that created an ombre effect.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Salma Hayek attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Salma Hayek attends the 11th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images

Hayek coordinated with matching opera gloves featuring an identical, radiant design. She was joined by her husband, François-Henri Pinault, chairman and CEO of Kering.

Related Galleries

Hayek styled her hair in curls parted down the center. Her makeup consisted of light blush and lipstick in a deep pink shade. Following her look’s bright theme, she accessorized in several bracelets by Rahaminov Diamonds.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: François-Henri Pinault and Salma Hayek attend the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
François-Henri Pinault and Salma Hayek attend the 11th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

She arrived at the gala last year in a similar ombre look. She opted for a floor-length gown with a sweetheart neckline. She added a classic clutch that matched her gown and wore a chandelier-structured necklace.

In September, Hayek attended The Kering Foundation’s Dinner wearing a flowing, crystal-embellished dress with ruffled sleeves, a statement necklace, a matching handbag and diamonds.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Salma Hayek attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Salma Hayek attends the 11th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images

The LACMA Art + Film Gala, supported by Gucci, raises funds for the museum’s education programs, outreach and initiatives. LACMA trustee Eva Chow and Leonardo DiCaprio served as this year’s co-chairs. The event honored pioneer visual artist Helen Pashgian and film director Park Chan-wook. Presenters and performers included Elton John, Gucci president and CEO Marco Bizzarri, and Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Salma Hayek Shines in Gucci Ombre Dress at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Salma Hayek Shines in Gucci Ombre Dress at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Salma Hayek Shines in Gucci Ombre Dress at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Salma Hayek Shines in Gucci Ombre Dress at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Salma Hayek Shines in Gucci Ombre Dress at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Salma Hayek Shines in Gucci Ombre Dress at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Salma Hayek Shines in Gucci Ombre Dress at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Salma Hayek Shines in Gucci Ombre Dress at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Salma Hayek Shines in Gucci Ombre Dress at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Salma Hayek Shines in Gucci Ombre Dress at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Salma Hayek Shines in Gucci Ombre Dress at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Salma Hayek Shines in Gucci Ombre Dress at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Salma Hayek Shines in Gucci Ombre Dress at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Salma Hayek Shines in Gucci Ombre Dress at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Salma Hayek Shines in Gucci Ombre Dress at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Salma Hayek Shines in Gucci Ombre Dress at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Salma Hayek Shines in Gucci Ombre Dress at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Salma Hayek Shines in Gucci Ombre Dress at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Salma Hayek Shines in Gucci Ombre Dress at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Salma Hayek Shines in Gucci Ombre Dress at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Salma Hayek Shines in Gucci Ombre Dress at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

Hot Summer Bags

Salma Hayek Shines in Gucci Ombre Dress at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Salma Hayek Shines in Gucci Ombre Dress at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Salma Hayek Shines in Gucci Ombre Dress at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Salma Hayek Shines in Gucci Ombre Dress at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Salma Hayek Shines in Gucci Ombre Dress at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Salma Hayek Shines in Gucci Ombre Dress at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Salma Hayek Shines in Gucci Ombre Dress at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Salma Hayek Shines in Gucci Ombre Dress at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Salma Hayek Shines in Gucci Ombre Dress at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Salma Hayek Shines in Gucci Ombre Dress at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Salma Hayek Shines in Gucci Ombre Dress at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Salma Hayek Shines in Gucci Ombre Dress at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Salma Hayek Shines in Gucci Ombre Dress at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Salma Hayek Shines in Gucci Ombre Dress at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Salma Hayek Shines in Gucci Ombre Dress at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Salma Hayek Shines in Gucci Ombre Dress at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Salma Hayek Shines in Gucci Ombre Dress at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Salma Hayek Shines in Gucci Ombre Dress at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Salma Hayek Shines in Gucci Ombre Dress at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Salma Hayek Shines in Gucci Ombre Dress at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Salma Hayek Shines in Gucci Ombre Dress at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad