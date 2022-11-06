Sydney Sweeney Gets Whimsical in Couture Giambattista Valli Dress With Voluminous Floral Sleeves at LACMA Art + Film Gala

Sydney Sweeney arrived at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles in a whimsical pink ensemble on Nov. 5.
The actress wore a blush pink gown from Giambattista Valli’s fall 2022 couture collection that was adorned with voluminous, dramatic roses around the sleeves. The dress included a deep V-neckline and pleated overlay detailing from top to bottom.
The “Euphoria” star wore a pair of pink stockings and silver sequined platformed heels.
For makeup, Sweeney had rosy blush and a matte pink lip. Her hair was pulled back into a sleek bun with a side part.
Sweeney is known to have a number of standout fashion looks that channel her dramatic glam aesthetic. She wore a custom gray backless gown by Oscar de la Renta embroidered with floral prints to the Emmys, styled by Molly Dickson.
Along with Sweeney, other stars including Kim Kardashian, Quinta Brunson, Heidi Klum and Jodie-Turner Smith attended the gala, which honored artist Helen Pashgian and Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook. Eva Chow and Leonardo DiCaprio returned as co-chairs for the 11th annual event.
The LACMA Art + Film Gala, presented by Gucci, helped raise funds toward underwriting the museum’s initiative to make film a more central part of its curatorial programming and fund its mission to explore the intersection of art and film.