Sydney Sweeney Gets Whimsical in Couture Giambattista Valli Dress With Voluminous Floral Sleeves at LACMA Art + Film Gala

Sydney Sweeney arrived at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles in a whimsical pink ensemble on Nov. 5.

The actress wore a blush pink gown from Giambattista Valli’s fall 2022 couture collection that was adorned with voluminous, dramatic roses around the sleeves. The dress included a deep V-neckline and pleated overlay detailing from top to bottom.

Sydney Sweeney at the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala held on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images for LACMA

The “Euphoria” star wore a pair of pink stockings and silver sequined platformed heels.

For makeup, Sweeney had rosy blush and a matte pink lip. Her hair was pulled back into a sleek bun with a side part.

Sweeney is known to have a number of standout fashion looks that channel her dramatic glam aesthetic. She wore a custom gray backless gown by Oscar de la Renta embroidered with floral prints to the Emmys, styled by Molly Dickson.

Sydney Sweeney at the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala held on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images

Along with Sweeney, other stars including Kim Kardashian, Quinta Brunson, Heidi Klum and Jodie-Turner Smith attended the gala, which honored artist Helen Pashgian and Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook. Eva Chow and Leonardo DiCaprio returned as co-chairs for the 11th annual event.

The LACMA Art + Film Gala, presented by Gucci, helped raise funds toward underwriting the museum’s initiative to make film a more central part of its curatorial programming and fund its mission to explore the intersection of art and film.