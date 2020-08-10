Lacoste and Boston-based retailer Concepts launch today unveiled their first apparel and footwear collaboration collection.

The collection — comprised of T-shirts and polo shirts, swim shorts, a track suit, hoodies, Windbreakers, caps and slides — is inspired by the companies’ shared Bostonian roots. While Concepts is based in Beantown, Lacoste got its alligator motif from a journalist for Boston Evening Transcript who gave René Lacoste the nickname in August 1923.

Lacoste and Concepts looked to Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard for the bright color palette, which reflects the sunsets in the summer destinations. The collection also features dual-branding, including an iridescent Lacoste alligator logo.

They also revived Lacoste’s Storm 96 sneaker to reference the brand’s first running shoe, the Velocity sneaker, from 1923, and Concepts’ founding year, 1996. The sneaker, which is limited to only 500 pairs in the U.S., features gold-tipped laces, interchangeable tongue tags and a pouch on the tongue.

“We appreciate working with a brand like Lacoste, who are originals in their space and we admire them for their classic and credible design,” said Tarek Hassan, founder and chief executive officer of Concepts. “The collection is centered around the shared Boston heritage between Concepts and Lacoste, and our mutual love for sport. We look forward to this year’s U.S. Open and hope this collection brings both our communities and tennis fans alike some joy and inspiration.”

The collection launches on Aug. 14 at Concepts stores in Boston, New York City, China and Dubai, and online on the Concepts and Lacoste web sites.