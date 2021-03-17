Lacoste and Polaroid have teamed up for a colorful Lacoste x Polaroid limited-edition capsule, which includes ready-to-wear and accessories for women, men and children.

There’s also a very limited-edition Polaroid instant camera to complete the collection, retailing for $150. It is available at select Lacoste stores including SoHo and Melrose Place in New York and L.A. respectively, and retailers such as Macy’s Herald Square.

Retail prices for the capsule range from $50 to $285.

The capsule, which went on sale today, is inspired by Polaroid’s famous rainbow logo from its first instant color film developed in 1963. The capsule centers around the blue, green, yellow, orange and red rainbow from the camera brand. There are polos and hoodies, track pants, polo dresses and shirts in oversize stripes, sneakers, watches, underwear and backpacks. Details on the clothing include the crocodile with a limited-edition Polaroid 600 instant camera.

The brand is also partnering with Ellen von Unwerth for a gallery-like experience that will be displayed at the Lacoste SoHo and Lacoste Melrose Place, starting Friday. Each location will have 30 unique images that will be on display for about six weeks.

The special exhibit is curated and shot by von Unwerth on the limited-edition Lacoste X Polaroid 600 instant camera. The images combine von Unwerth’s recognizable and colorful feminist aesthetic with the sporty spirit of Lacoste x Polaroid. The two exhibits will be auctioned by Charitybuzz, with proceeds benefiting the Abrons Art Center in New York and P.S. Arts in Los Angeles.

FOR RELATED STORIES:

Lacoste Nabs Bruno Mars for First Fashion Collab, Debuts New L.A. Store

Lacoste Introduces the Loop Polo, an Eco-Friendly Polo Shirt

Lacoste Sees Extended Value of Partnership in Technology