×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: May 15, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Contemporary Outerwear for Fall 2023

Fashion

Valentino Returning to Milan Men’s Fashion Week

Sustainability

EXCLUSIVE: Reformation Pledges to Be Circular by 2030

Roland-Garros Matches Will Start With the Toss of a Lacoste Coin

The Monnaie de Paris has issued limited-edition coins as the famous tennis brand marks its 90th anniversary.

Lacoste X La Monnaie de Paris
This 5,000-euro Lacoste coin is made with 1 kilogram of gold by La Monnaie de Paris. Courtesy of Lacoste.

CROCODILE TAILS, AND HEADS: The coin tosses ahead of each of the 900 matches at Roland-Garros will mean a lot to Lacoste, a sponsor of the famous French tennis tournament since 1971.

As part of its 90th anniversary festivities in 2023, Lacoste teamed up with La Monnaie de Paris to mint collector coins, one shaped like a tennis racket and another like the famous crocodile logo on the chest of all its famous polos.

On Monday morning, small groups were ushered into La Monnaie’s production rooms to see a workman stamp one of the silver coins, which depict Lacoste founder René Lacoste mid-swing one one side.

Related Galleries

A silver coin by La Monnaie de Paris for Lacoste. Courtesy of Lacoste

La Monnaie chief executive Marc Schwartz unveiled the coins, noting that each year the mint collaborates with a brand to celebrate French excellence. He extolled the precision with which Lacoste manufactures its signature cotton piqué polo shirts at its factory in Troyes.

The coins incorporate several textures: crocodile skin, cotton piqué, tennis-racket strings and also the dimpled surface of a golf ball, a tribute to Lacoste’s wife, the golf champion Simone Thion de La Chaume.

In an interview, Catherine Spindler, deputy CEO of Lacoste, said that know-how is “definitely part of the strategy of what I want to communicate. We have a very specific savoir faire and it’s something I wish to claim a little bit more, and let people discover.”

A racket-shaped coin by La Monnaie de Paris for Lacoste. Courtesy of Lacoste

The special Lacoste coins have a face value that makes them legal tender in France; however, they are designed to appeal to collectors.

Values for the limited-edition pieces start at 92 euros for a 10-euro racket-shaped coin to 3,090 euros for a 200-euro gold one. The pièce de résistance is a one-kilogram gold crocodile-shaped coin with a face value of 5,000 euros, depicting the reptile with a tennis ball caught in its teeth. Only 12 will be produced, the price disclosed upon request.

To be sure, Lacoste has specialized fan communities all over the world, including in Korea, Brazil, France, Japan and America, where the brand is planning some activities around the U.S. Open this fall, Spindler noted.

Roland-Garros kicks off on May 22 in Paris and runs through June 11. The coin toss is used to decide who serves and who receives, or the side of the court on which the victor of the toss wishes to play.

In recent years, La Monnaie de Paris has minted special coins with the likes of Dior, Jean Paul Gaultier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Baccarat and Cartier.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Rolland-Garros Matches Will Start With the Toss of a Lacoste Coin

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Rolland-Garros Matches Will Start With the Toss of a Lacoste Coin

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Rolland-Garros Matches Will Start With the Toss of a Lacoste Coin

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Rolland-Garros Matches Will Start With the Toss of a Lacoste Coin

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Rolland-Garros Matches Will Start With the Toss of a Lacoste Coin

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Rolland-Garros Matches Will Start With the Toss of a Lacoste Coin

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Rolland-Garros Matches Will Start With the Toss of a Lacoste Coin

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Rolland-Garros Matches Will Start With the Toss of a Lacoste Coin

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Rolland-Garros Matches Will Start With the Toss of a Lacoste Coin

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Rolland-Garros Matches Will Start With the Toss of a Lacoste Coin

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Rolland-Garros Matches Will Start With the Toss of a Lacoste Coin

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Rolland-Garros Matches Will Start With the Toss of a Lacoste Coin

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Rolland-Garros Matches Will Start With the Toss of a Lacoste Coin

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Rolland-Garros Matches Will Start With the Toss of a Lacoste Coin

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Rolland-Garros Matches Will Start With the Toss of a Lacoste Coin

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Rolland-Garros Matches Will Start With the Toss of a Lacoste Coin

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Rolland-Garros Matches Will Start With the Toss of a Lacoste Coin

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Rolland-Garros Matches Will Start With the Toss of a Lacoste Coin

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Rolland-Garros Matches Will Start With the Toss of a Lacoste Coin

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Rolland-Garros Matches Will Start With the Toss of a Lacoste Coin

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Rolland-Garros Matches Will Start With the Toss of a Lacoste Coin

Hot Summer Bags

Rolland-Garros Matches Will Start With the Toss of a Lacoste Coin

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Rolland-Garros Matches Will Start With the Toss of a Lacoste Coin

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Rolland-Garros Matches Will Start With the Toss of a Lacoste Coin

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Rolland-Garros Matches Will Start With the Toss of a Lacoste Coin

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Rolland-Garros Matches Will Start With the Toss of a Lacoste Coin

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Rolland-Garros Matches Will Start With the Toss of a Lacoste Coin

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Rolland-Garros Matches Will Start With the Toss of a Lacoste Coin

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Rolland-Garros Matches Will Start With the Toss of a Lacoste Coin

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Rolland-Garros Matches Will Start With the Toss of a Lacoste Coin

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Rolland-Garros Matches Will Start With the Toss of a Lacoste Coin

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Rolland-Garros Matches Will Start With the Toss of a Lacoste Coin

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Rolland-Garros Matches Will Start With the Toss of a Lacoste Coin

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Rolland-Garros Matches Will Start With the Toss of a Lacoste Coin

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Rolland-Garros Matches Will Start With the Toss of a Lacoste Coin

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Rolland-Garros Matches Will Start With the Toss of a Lacoste Coin

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Rolland-Garros Matches Will Start With the Toss of a Lacoste Coin

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Rolland-Garros Matches Will Start With the Toss of a Lacoste Coin

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Rolland-Garros Matches Will Start With the Toss of a Lacoste Coin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Rolland-Garros Matches Will Start With the Toss of a Lacoste Coin

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Rolland-Garros Matches Will Start With the Toss of a Lacoste Coin

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad