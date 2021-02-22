Lacoste is bringing a sustainable twist to its classic bestseller by introducing the Loop Polo. The eco-friendly polo shirt is made of 30 percent recycled cotton spun together with 70 percent virgin cotton; it is unisex.

The Lacoste Loop Polo retails for $135 and will be available launching today in stores and online at lacoste.com. In addition, Lacoste will parter with Maison De Mode, the hybrid ethical fashion retailer cofounded by Amanda Heart and Hassan Pierre, that has been a champion in empowering individuality, raising awareness on a global platform within the luxury sustainability market.

Lacoste’s Loop Polo is made using a “closed-loop” process, which means no two polos are identical. It comes in a speckled look in heather gray or midnight blue. It has a “petit pique” texture, two-button neckline, short sleeves and tonal croc camouflage, made from recycled polyester. The production consumers less water.

In December, Lacoste joined the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s “Make Fashion Circular” program. Since 2009, this nonprofit association has introduced circularity into the worldwide economic agenda by helping fashion brands become greener, with a focus on the impact on the planet and those who live in it.

