Lacoste Teams With Netflix to Celebrate Popular TV Shows

Lacoste and Netflix are coming together to celebrate some of the streaming service’s most popular TV shows.

The French fashion brand is joining forces with Netflix to create a cross-category apparel collection inspired by some of the streaming service’s hit shows, such as “Stranger Things,” “Bridgerton,” “Lupin,” “The Witcher,” “Money Heist,” “Sex Education,” “Elite” and “Shadow & Bone.” The collaboration marks Netflix’s first cross-category apparel collaboration.

The collection, which is available starting Wednesday, leverages Lacoste’s heritage styles like its polos, sweatshirts and tracksuits and takes inspiration from elements of the TV shows by reimagining its well-known crocodile logo. The logo is reimagined on some styles to resemble the Demogorgon monster from “Stranger Things” and appears on other styles wearing an oversize wig, giving a nod to the character Queen Charlotte from “Bridgerton.”

The Lacoste x Netflix collection’s “Bridgerton” styles. Courtesy of Lacoste

“We are delighted with this collaboration, which has resulted in a unique encounter between our two worlds and two global references of creativity and innovation, both with an unparalleled power to bring together communities from all walks of life,” said Lacoste deputy chief executive officer Catherine Spindler. “The collection born from our collaboration is the embodiment of this powerful encounter, of our respective codes, influences and know-how.”

To celebrate the collection, Lacoste and Netflix have created videos where the brand’s crocodile mascot appears in the universes of the Netflix TV shows wearing pieces from the collaboration.

The Lacoste x Netflix collection ranges in price from $30 to $120 and will be available at select Lacoste stores, on Lacoste’s website and Netflix’s online store.