×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: April 11, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Dior Beauty Unveils L.A. Pop-up Gallery

Business

New Luxury Pole Buys Vionnet

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: Courtin Family Takes Majority Stake in Pai Skincare

Lacoste Teams With Netflix to Celebrate Popular TV Shows

The fashion brand is creating collections inspired by hit shows like “Stranger Things” and “Bridgerton.”

Lacoste x Netflix collaboration
Styles from Lacoste x Netflix's collection inspired by “Stranger Things.” Courtesy of Lacoste

Lacoste and Netflix are coming together to celebrate some of the streaming service’s most popular TV shows.

The French fashion brand is joining forces with Netflix to create a cross-category apparel collection inspired by some of the streaming service’s hit shows, such as “Stranger Things,” “Bridgerton,” “Lupin,” “The Witcher,” “Money Heist,” “Sex Education,” “Elite” and “Shadow & Bone.” The collaboration marks Netflix’s first cross-category apparel collaboration

The collection, which is available starting Wednesday, leverages Lacoste’s heritage styles like its polos, sweatshirts and tracksuits and takes inspiration from elements of the TV shows by reimagining its well-known crocodile logo. The logo is reimagined on some styles to resemble the Demogorgon monster from “Stranger Things” and appears on other styles wearing an oversize wig, giving a nod to the character Queen Charlotte from “Bridgerton.”

Related Galleries

Lacoste x Netflix fashion collaboration
The Lacoste x Netflix collection’s “Bridgerton” styles. Courtesy of Lacoste

“We are delighted with this collaboration, which has resulted in a unique encounter between our two worlds and two global references of creativity and innovation, both with an unparalleled power to bring together communities from all walks of life,” said Lacoste deputy chief executive officer Catherine Spindler. “The collection born from our collaboration is the embodiment of this powerful encounter, of our respective codes, influences and know-how.” 

To celebrate the collection, Lacoste and Netflix have created videos where the brand’s crocodile mascot appears in the universes of the Netflix TV shows wearing pieces from the collaboration. 

The Lacoste x Netflix collection ranges in price from $30 to $120 and will be available at select Lacoste stores, on Lacoste’s website and Netflix’s online store.  

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad