A New Set: Lacoste Opens Flagship in London

LONDON — Lacoste is starting over in London.

The French sportswear company has opened a new flagship on Regent Street. The brand previously had a flagship in Knightsbridge.

“For us, this opening is a strong signal to our international aficionados. As we did with Lacoste Arena in Paris, 182 Regent Street reflects our ambition to reinvent the customer experience, offering our communities unique experiences in exceptional and unifying locations,” said Catherine Spindler, deputy chief executive officer of Lacoste, in a statement.

The store sits between Gant and Hugo Boss, taking up 9,700 square feet with two floors and 4,000 pieces on display.

Inside Lacoste flagship in London Marie Lukasiewicz

The wall on the stairs charts the brand’s history with tennis as Lacoste prepares to celebrate its 90th anniversary.

The store offers collections from women’s, men’s and children’s, as well as a footwear area and golf, tennis and fitness performance lines with a customization service available on the ground floor.

Japanese artist Hayu designed pieces of art for the store, such as a wire crocodile reminiscent of a tennis court and a wooden ceiling.

“In the same spirit, we are planning to open a new space in New York in 2024 and in Asia,” said Spindler.

The brand celebrated the opening with an in-store cocktail party followed by an after party at Phonica Records in Soho with a special performance by Bugzy Malone.

In February, Lacoste named that Pelagia Kolotouros the brand’s new creative design director, taking over from Louise Trotter, who had joined the company in 2018.