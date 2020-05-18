Lacoste has begun reopening its U.S. boutiques and outlet location by implementing a slew of new operational guidelines. Eight locations throughout Texas were the first to reopen May 8, followed by additional stores in Florida, North Carolina and Ohio on May 15. Others will reopen as local mandates allow.

Each store will follow a cleaning and disinfecting process prior to opening and also mid-day. A third-party professional cleaning service will be hired, and there will be checking and cleaning HVAC systems and disinfecting dressing rooms and payment terminals before and after each customer. All locations will be equipped with protective masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, thermometers, soap and paper towels.

Lacoste is first to market offering real-time data around the multiple health and safety initiatives with tech company YOOBIC. Customers will be able to scan QR codes within the retail stores that will give them live updates on how many times and when the retail store was last professionally cleaned and sanitized, as well as the store’s current capacity so it does not exceed its threshold. It will also provide customers’ information on masks and sanitizer that will be available in-store and complimentary to them, what steps the store is taking to maintain its cleanliness and reminders to take the necessary precautions when inside.

Lacoste is offering a new concept called “Street & Collect,” which allows curbside pickup at their nearest Lacoste boutiques for orders placed on lacoste.com. Customers can also scan the QR code placed on the storefront’s window giving them visibility into the retail store’s stock on hand. Once the customer completes their order, it is fulfilled by the store associate and will be delivered to the customer outside the store, on the street or to their vehicle.

In addition, for Lacoste VIP customers, the retailer will roll out a new service called “Croco Concierge,” where VIP customers can receive virtual personal shopping through video calls, or booking an appointment time to shop before the store opens to the public.

