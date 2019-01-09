NEWCOMERS: Lacoste, Rokh and Cyclas are the three new acts showing during Paris Fashion Week, according to a statement issued by the French Couture Federation on Wednesday.

French brand Lacoste had left the New York Fashion Week calendar to show in Paris — albeit not on the official schedule — in September 2017. When it shows in Paris during the upcoming ready-to-wear season, which runs from Feb. 25 to March 5, it will mark the first collection designed by new creative director Louise Trotter. She joined Lacoste in October 2018, after the brand parted ways with Felipe Oliveira Baptista in May 2018.

It will be London-based Rokh’s first show in Paris. Headed by South Korean designer Rok Hwang, the brand won the runner-up special prize at the 2018 edition of the LVMH Prize.

Japanese brand Cyclas was founded by Keiko Onose, a former buyer for United Arrows and owner of The Secret Closet boutique chain. Begun in 2007, the brand started as a private-label line offered in The Secret Closet and has been showing in Paris since fall 2016.