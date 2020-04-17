HELPING HANDS: Lacoste revealed Friday that volunteer workers at its historic factory in Troyes, France, produced 100,000 masks in recent weeks and they are being donated to essential businesses and nursing homes.

The company has committed to increase production and produce 200,000 masks in the near future to help curb the spread of the coronavirus and aid front-line workers.

In a statement, Lacoste said it would produce masks as long as the health situation calls for it, dedicating two production lines to produce protective equipment.

Lacoste’s factory in Argentina and its Turkish partner, Eren Holding, have also adapted their facilities to manufacture medical-grade masks and gowns. These are being donated to local hospitals.