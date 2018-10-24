Lacoste Teams With Mickey, Minnie Mouse for 90th Anniversary

Mickey and Minnie Mouse are joining the crocodile this fall for a joint anniversary celebration of Lacoste’s 85th anniversary and Mickey and Minnie’s 90th anniversary. The iconic Disney characters show off their tennis skills on a variety of Lacoste pieces, including apparel, footwear and leather goods for women, men and children.

The Mickey and Minnie Mouse merchandise will be available at Lacoste stores and lacoste.com, beginning Nov. 1. The retail prices range from $78 to $348.

In addition to embroidery, Lacoste uses 3-D printing and expert pique applications to redraw the profile of Mickey and Minnie Mouse in a modern way. The collection comes in such shades as navy blue, white, heather grey, pale pink and green, along with clear blue and red.

For men, the lineup includes T-shirts and a striped sweater and sweatshirt which display the Disney icon, while for women, there’s a polo shirt and fleece dress with Minnie Mouse. For children’s there are polo shirts and sweatshirts with Mickey Mouse for boys and Minnie Mouse for girls.

Rounding out the offering are sneakers that come in white and are decorated with a black Mickey Mouse silhouette on the heel and small leather goods, including women’s and men’s wallets, that are decorated with the faces of Mickey or Minnie Mouse.