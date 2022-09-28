×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: September 27, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Why Paris Is Excited About the Return of Japanese Designers, Especially Comme des Garçons

Fashion

Paris Fashion Week Returns at Full Throttle

Fashion

Victoria Beckham on the Return of the Short Skirt, Showing in Paris, and Family Values

Lacoste and Thrasher Team on Streetwear Collection 

The collection blends both brands’ logos to create a “flaming crocodile” motif.

Lacoste x Thrasher collaboration
The Lacoste x Thrasher collaboration. Courtesy

Lacoste is going further into the streetwear market with its latest collaboration.

The French fashion label is teaming with skateboarding magazine and apparel brand Thrasher for a streetwear-inspired collection that blends both brands’ ethos together. The collection includes pieces like T-shirts, hoodies, polo shirts, trackpants and socks that take inspiration from skateboarding and Thrasher’s hometown of San Francisco.

“Streetwear is part of our assortment and part of our target,” said Catherine Spindler, Lacoste chief brand officer. “[Streetwear] is part of our consumer [base], especially the youngest ones that are a little bit more into streetwear, but the strength of the brand is also to connect different communities and different cultures and having people able to move from the street to more classic or to more sports [wear].” 

Related Galleries

The Lacoste x Thrasher collaboration.

The collection is centered on a blending of the brands’ logos. Lacoste leveraged its iconic crocodile logo with Thrasher’s flame motif, creating a “flaming crocodile” style that’s seen on the pieces. There’s also a Thrasher logo engulfed in flames throughout the collection.

“What we succeeded in is really mixing the two identities into a common identity,” Spindler said. “But, really at the same time that respects the two universes and the two brands and at the end of the day it appears quite obvious to see the two brands mix in that way.”

The collaboration leverages Lacoste’s well-known polo style, which is designed in white and black and includes the oversize “flaming crocodile” logo. It also includes more streetwear-focused styles like graphic T-shirts, hoodies and trackpants.

The Lacoste x Thrasher collection ranges in price from $90 to $185 and is available at Lacoste stores and its website.

Lacoste and Thrasher Team on Streetwear

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Lacoste and Thrasher Team on Streetwear

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Lacoste and Thrasher Team on Streetwear

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Lacoste and Thrasher Team on Streetwear

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Lacoste and Thrasher Team on Streetwear

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Lacoste and Thrasher Team on Streetwear

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Lacoste and Thrasher Team on Streetwear

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Lacoste and Thrasher Team on Streetwear

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Lacoste and Thrasher Team on Streetwear

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Lacoste and Thrasher Team on Streetwear

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Lacoste and Thrasher Team on Streetwear

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Lacoste and Thrasher Team on Streetwear

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Lacoste and Thrasher Team on Streetwear

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Lacoste and Thrasher Team on Streetwear

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Lacoste and Thrasher Team on Streetwear

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Lacoste and Thrasher Team on Streetwear

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Lacoste and Thrasher Team on Streetwear

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Lacoste and Thrasher Team on Streetwear

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Lacoste and Thrasher Team on Streetwear

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Lacoste and Thrasher Team on Streetwear

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Lacoste and Thrasher Team on Streetwear

Hot Summer Bags

Lacoste and Thrasher Team on Streetwear

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Lacoste and Thrasher Team on Streetwear

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Lacoste and Thrasher Team on Streetwear

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Lacoste and Thrasher Team on Streetwear

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Lacoste and Thrasher Team on Streetwear

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Lacoste and Thrasher Team on Streetwear

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Lacoste and Thrasher Team on Streetwear

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Lacoste and Thrasher Team on Streetwear

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Lacoste and Thrasher Team on Streetwear

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Lacoste and Thrasher Team on Streetwear

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Lacoste and Thrasher Team on Streetwear

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Lacoste and Thrasher Team on Streetwear

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Lacoste and Thrasher Team on Streetwear

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Lacoste and Thrasher Team on Streetwear

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Lacoste and Thrasher Team on Streetwear

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Lacoste and Thrasher Team on Streetwear

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Lacoste and Thrasher Team on Streetwear

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Lacoste and Thrasher Team on Streetwear

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Lacoste and Thrasher Team on Streetwear

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Lacoste and Thrasher Team on Streetwear

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Lacoste and Thrasher Team on Streetwear

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Lacoste and Thrasher Team on Streetwear

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Lacoste and Thrasher Team on Streetwear

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Lacoste and Thrasher Team on Streetwear

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad