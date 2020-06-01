Louise Trotter, creative director for Lacoste, has designed an exclusive limited-edition polo called “L.12.12 Polo Merci.”

The polo shows the brand’s commitment to the nonprofits and their volunteers working to help people in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

The shirt has an embroidered heart around the iconic crocodile emblem as a way to say “thank you” to those on the front lines. It is also a message of gratitude to the volunteers in the Lacoste factories who worked on the production of masks. Since March, Lacoste has made more than 200,000 fabric masks in its factories in France and Argentina, where almost all have been distributed to local authorities and stakeholders.

“The Polo Merci is in line with the brand’s continued commitment in this unprecedented health crisis. This solidarity action illustrates how fashion can, at its own level, act in solidarity to serve people,” said Thierry Guibert, chief executive officer of Lacoste.

In the U.S., 100 percent of sales, excluding taxes, from the polo shirt will be donated to the American Red Cross to help the organization continue to deliver its mission nationwide.

The ‘L.12.12 Polo Merci’ is limited to 10,000 units worldwide and is for sale in select Lacoste boutiques and on lacoste.com starting today for $130.

“Reinterpreting the iconic Lacoste polo shirt by wrapping it in a simple red heart seemed to us the best way to show our admiration for those committed to helping people during the pandemic,” Trotter added.

FOR MORE STORIES:

Lacoste Appoints Robert Aldrich as North American CEO, Pedro Zannoni as Latin American CEO

Lacoste Serves Up 100,000 Masks

Lacoste Reopens Stores Implementing New Guidelines