Mansur Gavriel and Ladurée have teamed up. The luxury French bakery can now be found inside the New York City-based label’s Melrose Place location in Los Angeles.

“I’ve always loved Mansur Gavriel,” Ladurée copresident Elisabeth Holder said in a statement. “It is an organic partnership, a very natural fit. And this charming Los Angeles area couldn’t be more perfect, a French garden in Melrose Place. Le dream.”

Ladurée shares a similar aesthetic with the brand, whose creators, Rachel Mansur and Floriana Gavriel, are known for their fondness for pastels, particularly in the color pink — which covers the facade of the Melrose shop. Mansur Gavriel, which was launched in 2012 with the release of Italian-made handbags, garnered cult-like attention in 2014 after quickly selling out their $495 bucket bag. The label, which counts Gigi Hadid and Emma Stone as fans, then expanded to footwear, followed by ready-to-wear in 2017, the same year the designers opened a brick-and-mortar in New York City on Wooster Street. A year later, they expanded in L.A., where the two first met.

“We are so excited to have Ladurée joining our Melrose store, adding a warm touch to our clean, nature inspired space,” Mansur and Gavriel said in a statement. Mansur Gavriel received CFDA’s Swarovski Award for accessory design in 2015 and Accessory Designer of the Year in 2016. “Its immersive, opulent and dreamy environments are closely aligned with our brand and vision, and its European menu will be a beautiful addition to our store experience.”

The menu, priced between $14 and $23, features egg dishes, a variety of avocado toasts and viennoiserie, salads, sandwiches, and the desserts Ladurée is known for. Included in the lineup of sweets, from its macarons to puff pastries, is a creation made exclusively for the Melrose location; “La Rose” — made with raspberry confit, rose panna cotta and rose pound cake biscuit within a white chocolate shell — is $11. For drinks, there are the usual options, including coffee, tea, wine and Champagne.

The restaurant replaces Café Flora, which was a collaboration between chef Scott Boggs of Tartine Bakery and the designer duo. The new space, which sits 28 guests at 8475 Melrose Place, will offer seating both indoors and outdoors, in a 1,550-square-foot patio.

With locations in Beverly Hills, Glendale’s The Americana at Brand and The Grove, it’s Ladurée’s fourth undertaking in the area. The French institution, founded in Paris in 1862, has restaurants around the world and is found domestically in Miami, Washington, D.C., and New York, where they’ll be next in Manhasset.

On Melrose Place, Ladurée will open earlier than the shop. While Mansur Gavriel’s hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays, the restaurant is available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., all week.